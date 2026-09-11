Chery Group Completes Takeover of Jaguar Land Rover From Tata Motors

Chery Group purchases Tata Motors stake in Jaguar Land Rover. This deal secures the brand future while leveraging Chery electric vehicle expertise for global market growth.

Chery Group has officially completed the acquisition of Tata Motors' stake in Jaguar Land Rover, ending years of speculation about the British luxury automaker's ownership future. This transaction marks a definitive shift in the corporate structure of one of the United Kingdom's most respected car manufacturers. The deal secures the long-term viability of the iconic Jaguar and Land Rover brands by integrating them into a larger global manufacturing network. Investors and employees alike are now watching closely as the new ownership structure takes effect across the company's operations.

The primary driver behind this strategic move is Chery Group's desire to gain direct control over the production and development of premium vehicles. By acquiring Tata Motors' shares, the Chinese manufacturer can leverage its massive economies of scale in battery technology and hybrid systems. This financial backing is essential for maintaining Jaguar Land Rover's competitive edge in the rapidly evolving electric vehicle market. The integration allows for immediate capital injection to modernize existing factories in the United Kingdom.

Also read Chery’s new SUV Jetour R700 could feature G700’s 59.45-kWh battery and hybrid drivetrain

Tata Motors agreed to divest its shares to facilitate this transition, allowing the Indian conglomerate to focus on its domestic operations. The agreement ensures that all current employees at Jaguar Land Rover retain their positions during the handover process. This stability is crucial for maintaining morale and operational continuity during such a significant corporate restructuring. The transition plan was designed to provide immediate resources for modernizing facilities without disrupting current production lines.

Many industry experts had previously expressed concerns about preserving the British heritage of the Jaguar and Land Rover brands under new ownership. However, the new ownership structure includes strict clauses protecting the research and development headquarters in Coventry. Chery has committed to keeping design centers operational in Britain for at least the next decade. This guarantee addresses the fears of traditionalists who worried about the dilution of the brand's prestigious identity.

Advertisement

The integration plan involves sharing Chery's supply chain networks for raw materials like lithium and cobalt. This collaboration aims to reduce production costs while maintaining the luxury standards associated with the marque. Customers will see no immediate changes to warranty terms or dealer service networks across Europe and North America. The focus remains on leveraging Chery's expertise in electric vehicle architecture and manufacturing to accelerate innovation.

Jaguar Land Rover will gain access to proprietary battery management systems developed by the Chinese parent company. This technology transfer is expected to accelerate the launch of new all-electric models by two years compared to previous timelines. Hybrid powertrain development will also benefit from shared engineering resources between the two corporate entities. Joint projects will focus on reducing weight and increasing range for upcoming SUV and sedan lineups.

The new ownership model aims to expand Jaguar Land Rover's presence in the lucrative Chinese domestic market. Chery distribution channels will provide immediate access to millions of potential buyers across Asia. This synergy is projected to increase annual sales volumes significantly over the next five fiscal years. The combined entity will have significant advantages in competing with other premium luxury electric vehicle manufacturers globally.

Regulatory approvals for the transaction have been secured by all relevant government bodies in the United Kingdom and China. The formal transfer of assets was completed ahead of schedule, ensuring a smooth transition of power. Investors anticipate improved profitability margins as operational efficiencies are realized through integrated manufacturing processes. The deal represents a pivotal moment for both companies as they navigate the complex landscape of global automotive trade.

Advertisement

Chery has stated its interest in pursuing a closer relationship with Jaguar Land Rover, building on a history of collaboration that dates back to a joint venture in 2012. This long-standing connection has facilitated a smoother transition and reduced the friction typically associated with cross-border mergers. The new era for Jaguar Land Rover is defined by a blend of British design heritage and Chinese technological prowess. This combination is expected to drive innovation and growth in the highly competitive luxury vehicle segment.

The acquisition also positions Jaguar Land Rover to benefit from China's extensive experience in electrification and digital integration. These capabilities are becoming increasingly critical for success in the modern automotive industry. The company is now well-equipped to meet the growing demand for sustainable and technologically advanced vehicles. The strategic alignment with Chery ensures that Jaguar Land Rover remains at the forefront of industry trends.

Future market expansion plans include leveraging Chery's global footprint to enter new regions previously inaccessible to the British automaker. This expansion will be supported by a robust supply chain and advanced manufacturing capabilities. The combined entity will have the resources to invest heavily in research and development. This investment is crucial for maintaining the prestige and performance standards that customers expect from Jaguar and Land Rover.

The successful completion of this deal underscores the changing dynamics of the global automotive industry. Traditional boundaries between regional markets are becoming less relevant as companies seek global synergies. Jaguar Land Rover's new identity as part of the Chery Group represents a bold step into the future. The brand is poised to redefine luxury mobility through innovation, efficiency, and a commitment to sustainability.