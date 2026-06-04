Cherry Creek Schools’ board appoints new member

The Cherry Creek Schools’ Board of Education voted unanimously Wednesday to appoint parent Keith Frazier to a vacant seat on the five-member board.

Members of the Cherry Creek Board of Education, left to right, Mike Hamrick, Anne Egan, Angela Garland, and John-Claude Futrell, listen to a district hiring update during a study session inside the Educational Services Center on Feb. 6, 2026, in Greenwood Village.

in April after being accused of making racist remarks. He was one of five candidates considered by the school board for the position.

“We had a great set of applicants and we appreciate members of our community stepping forward to serve this district,” the board said in a statement. “Mr. Frazier’s interview was exceptional, and he demonstrated a strong commitment to this district. We are excited about welcoming Mr. Frazier as a colleague on the board.

”He joins the school board at a tumultuous period for Cherry Creek Schools, which has experienced multiple leadership changes that began when former Superintendent Christopher Smith, the human resources director, last month after an outside investigation found multiple policy violations related to contracts and travel. Assistant Superintendent Tony Poole, accusing the former board member of asking a group of people if they came to the United States from Mexico with the help of a “coyote,” according to documents obtained by The Denver Post.

District officials said they also received two verbal complaints from administrators regarding inappropriate sexual remarks allegedly made by Bates during an incident that happened before he was elected.





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