Cherokee Nation Proposes New Residential and Intensive Outpatient Treatment Center

The Cherokee Nation proposes opening a new residential and intensive outpatient treatment center next year. The center will accommodate 100 inpatient beds and an outpatient hub with follow-up support services. It will focus on incorporating traditional practices and employing funds from the tribe's opioid lawsuits into the recovery process.

In this photo provided by KOSU, Ashley Caudle, a citizen of the Cherokee Nation , wraps her arms around her son, Elliot, next to her garden in Stilwell, Okla.

, on Friday, May 1, 2026. Testimony to the vital role culture plays in recovery, Juli Skinner, a citizen of the Ponca Tribe of Oklahoma, mentions the benefits of traditional ways and self-regulation. Cherokee Nation plans to open a residential and intensive outpatient treatment center, incorporating centuries-old traditions such as stickball and a corn garden, thanks to the $150 million recovered through opioid lawsuits. The facility aims to support 100 inpatient beds and outpatient support with follow-up





Mynorthwest / 🏆 438. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cherokee Nation Opioid Litigation Residential Treatment Center Stickball Corn Garden Recovery Process Historical Trauma Preserving Culture Tribal Members Opioid Crisis

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

UK Proposes Near-24/7 Settlement to Prepare Markets for TokenizationThe FCA and Bank of England are seeking industry feedback on tokenization rules and plans to extend settlement infrastructure toward near-24/7 operations.

Read more »

House proposes $130 annual fee on electric vehicle ownersCongress could soon impose a $130 annual fee on electric vehicle owners to help pay for road repairs.

Read more »

Saratoga Springs proposes tax increase to improve 911 response timesSeveral cities across northern Utah are proposing property tax increases as communities work to keep up with rapid growth and rising public safety costs.Saratog

Read more »

Madison Square Garden Sports Proposes Split of New York Knicks and New York RangersJames Dolan's MSG Sports files to split the Knicks and Rangers into two separate, publicly traded companies, potentially unlocking billions in trapped franchise value.

Read more »