Cheri Oteri Reveals Breast Cancer Diagnosis and Support from Jill Biden

Actress and comedian Cheri Oteri shared her personal battle with early-stage breast cancer, detailing her diagnosis, treatment, and the unexpected support she received from former First Lady Jill Biden. The SNL alum emphasizes the importance of early detection through mammograms.

SNL legend Cheri Oteri revealed she underwent surgery for breast cancer and shared the unlikely first lady who gave her support. The 63-year-old actress, who recently reprised her role of Gail Hailstorm in the latest Scary Movie installment, opened up about her health journey during Thursday's episode of the Dear Chelsea podcast.

Oteri was diagnosed with Ductal Carcinoma in Situ (DCIS) and recently underwent her second lumpectomy after catching the disease 'early.

' The star positively expressed that she feels 'great' following the procedure while adding that 'everything looks normal and fine. ' DCIS is an 'early form of breast cancer' and occurs when 'cancer cells are confined inside a milk duct in the breast' and 'haven't spread into the breast tissue,' per Mayo Clinic.

Oteri then recalled to host Chelsea Handler about an event she attended where she had a conversation with former first lady Jill Biden and told her of her breast cancer diagnosis. She had been a guest at a Milken Institute dinner which took place in May and struck up a conversation with Biden over their love of the state of Pennsylvania. Oteri was notably born in Upper Darby, Pennsylvania before relocating to Los Angeles in her 20s.

'And then I'm sitting with all of these women, all of these accomplished, powerful women, in all these different occupations in women's healthcare,' the actress said of the evening. 'And there were investors there. And I'm just listening to everybody speak.

' She then shared that 'it was the weirdest thing because I was just diagnosed with DCIS, with breast cancer. ' Oteri told Handler that the moment and being at the dinner had been 'so serendipitous. ' 'And I'm listening to all these women, and then at the end, Jill came up to me and we were saying goodbye, and I told her that I was just diagnosed and she said, 'When is your surgery?

' And I said, 'The 26th. ' 'And she said, 'All right, you're gonna get tired of me... I'm going through this with you.

'' Oteri recalled how Biden left her 'blown away' shortly after. 'This woman, before my surgery, after my surgery, she just she goes, 'I am with you on this. ' I was blown away. ' The comedian added that the former first lady of the United States, who is the co-founder of the non-profit organization Biden Breast Health Initiative, has a 'big heart' and is a 'beautiful human being.

' 'So, I never felt so supported, by my friends, my girlfriends,' she continued. Oteri also gave a message of encouragement to listeners and fans in regards to their health checkups.

'That's my message to everybody too, is get your mammogram. I caught it really early.

' Oteri is known for appearing as a cast member on Saturday Night Live from 1995 through 2000. During an essay for Time last year for the show's 50th anniversary, the star reflected on her time on the sketch comedy series.

'Initially I thought being able to write my own material was a luxury but I quickly found out it would be a necessity,' she expressed. 'The writers weren't assigned to specific cast members, so if no one wrote for you it was your responsibility to get yourself on the show, which created the pressure and competition famous to the show.

' Oteri added, 'I like to say, 'It's a show that you already got but still have to audition for every week. '' She also revealed that her favorite host during her time on the series had been Jim Carrey while her favorite musical guest was Snoop Dogg. 'My time on SNL was one of limitless creativity, endorphin-releasing highs, and soul-crushing lows.

' Oteri continued, 'I would advise anyone coming in not to take anything personal - even when it is. SNL was the experience of a lifetime. I'm so proud to have been a part of its legacy.





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Cheri Oteri Breast Cancer DCIS Jill Biden SNL Mammogram Cancer Diagnosis Lumpectomy

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