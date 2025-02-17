Cher Turns Heads at 'SNL50' Celebration in Glamorous Black Dress

Cher, 78, looked dazzling on the red carpet for the 'SNL50' celebration after her electrifying performance at the 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'.

On Sunday, February 16, music icon Cher , 78, graced the red carpet in a stunning black floor-length dress adorned with rhinestone appliqués framing a plunging sweetheart neckline. She completed the elegant look with a cozy coat, silver rings, and a stylish blonde updo. This glamorous appearance followed her electrifying performance at the ' SNL 50: The Homecoming Concert ' held at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday, February 14.

For the concert, Cher donned a sheer black sequined bodysuit, a black leather jacket, and thigh-high boots, channeling some of her most iconic and daring looks. She delivered a powerful rendition of her classic hit 'If I Could Turn Back Time,' captivating the audience. The 'SNL50' celebration spanned three days, featuring a star-studded lineup of musical guests. Joining Cher was musical guest The Lonely Island, who entertained the crowd with a medley of their greatest hits from the sketch series, including 'Lazy Sunday' and 'D--- in a Box.' The event served as a testament to the enduring legacy of 'Saturday Night Live' and its impact on pop culture





