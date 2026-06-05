Cher Stars in New Garnier Hair Campaign, Opens Up About Son's Financial and Health Issues

Cher, 80, has been a vision of timeless glamour as she stars in a new Garnier hair campaign. The singer, known for her iconic 'Cher Hair' look, joined forces with American actress Xochitl Gomez, 20, to bring the style to a new generation of beauty lovers.

Cher , 80, has been a vision of timeless glamour as she stars in a new Garnier hair campaign . The singer, known for her iconic ' Cher Hair' look, joined forces with American actress Xochitl Gomez, 20, to bring the style to a new generation of beauty lovers.

In the campaign, Cher stunned in a black dress with a sheer panel design, adorned with an embellished top, while Xochitl looked equally stunning in a silver-embellished catsuit. On being part of the campaign, Cher said: 'As someone who's always believed hair is part of self-expression, partnering with Garnier on this campaign felt true to me.

' Cher added: 'Sleek hair has always been part of my look, and I've never believed in keeping a good secret. ' The news comes just days after Cher asked the court to appoint a temporary conservator for her son Elijah, who is currently locked in a psychiatric hospital.

Cher detailed an alarming incident in which Elijah was found unconscious behind the wheel of his car, causing a traffic jam, and was subsequently hospitalised where Narcan was administered to save his life. The Believe singer also expressed concern over Elijah's financial behaviour, claiming he 'has no concept of money, is unable to manage his financial resources and is unable to withstand fraud or undue influence.

' According to Cher, her son owes $18,000 to a drug dealer and had to borrow money from a friend to avoid further harm. In addition to his drug issues, Elijah is facing a mounting $200,000 tax bill. He has also accumulated significant debt after causing damage to various Airbnbs, including cigarette burns and broken windows, as outlined in the court documents.

The revelation is said to have spread through the family, and last year Cher reportedly contacted Kayti to ask if it was true - only to be left 'speechless' upon learning she was a grandmother. Kayti, who owns a horse rescue centre, said Cher later invited her and Ever to stay at her Malibu home last September.

'She was lovely and kind and we had dinner,' she told The Sun. 'Cher asked Ever if she wanted to see her closet and showed her a pair of jeans she had worn in concert. ' Cher has been a grandmother for several years now, after Kayti revealed the truth to her during an emotional phone call last year.

Kayti, who is also Julie Andrews' granddaughter, claimed she had a brief fling with Cher's son Elijah Allman, 49, in 2010, which resulted in the birth of a daughter named Ever. She alleges Elijah was aware of Ever's existence and would quietly visit every few years, but 'did not want to be a parent.

' The news comes just one day after it was revealed that Cher had bonded with her 15-year-old granddaughter by giving her a look inside her closet at her Malibu home and talking about boys





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