Cher's Secret to Staying Young: Diet, Fitness, and Skincare Routine

Cher, the 'Goddess of Pop,' has managed to stay looking youthful despite her age. She attributes her longevity to a strict diet, intense fitness routine, and a simple skincare routine. She has also been open about having certain procedures done, but denies having any secret treatments.

She skyrocketed to fame in 1965 as half of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher with their massive hit single I Got You Babe. Fast forward six decades, and Cher looks just as youthful as ever as she marked her 80th birthday on Wednesday.

The singer not only has the looks and brains, but also has the charm as she's even bagged herself toyboy Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. But just how has the 'Goddess of Pop' managed to stay looking so youthful?

'My life seems to be longer than other human being ever. I feel like I should be in the Guinness World Records book for this. And I'm still going,' she told The Guardian in 2022. Here are the diet, fitness and skincare steps the singer takes to look her best.

Fast forward six decades since shooting to fame as half of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher, and the singer looks just as youthful as ever as she marked her 80th birthday on Wednesday (pictured at the 2026 Met Gala). The singer not only has the looks and brains, but also has the charm as she's even bagged herself toyboy Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior.

But just how has the 'Goddess of Pop' managed to stay looking so youthful? While Cher makes looking insanely fit look easy, she works hard to maintain her incredible physique. She works out five days per week with a trainer who doesn't let her 'play the age card.

' She admitted to E! in 2010, though, that 'you have to work twice as hard' and 'be in the gym all the time' as you get older. The singer's fitness routine is famously intense and varied, focusing on a mix of cardio, core conditioning and flexibility. She alternates between different classes to mix things up, such as Zumba, a dance class, and the aerobics class step, which she's long been an advocate for.

'Just came up from, Abs, Zumba, Yoga, Wall Sits,' Cher posted on X in 2022. She then added that tomorrow's routine includes, 'My Step Class, Yoga, Different Abs.

' In 1991, the singer released a book dedicated to her diet and exercise routine, which she says is nothing short of hard work. 'I've killed myself in the gym to have this body. It isn't like I have some amazing secret that nobody else has,' she penned. When it comes to diet, Cher follows a plant-based and dairy-free foods.

'I don't like meat and so most of things that I like are healthy for you, apart from desserts. ' she told Hello! in 2013. In her book Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness, and Beauty, the star outlined her strict, low-fat diet.

'I try to avoid foods with a high-fat content because they make me sluggish and keep my weight up,' she wrote. 'I weaned myself from whole milk to nonfat milk - if I'm having milk at all. I think cheese is one of the worst things for the body. It doesn't digest well, and most cheeses are too high in fat.

' While she does occasionally snack on M&Ms and Goldfish while filming movies, she does tend to opt for healthier options. 'Michelle and I found out we could microwave sweet potatoes in four minutes, and that changed our entire lives,' she wrote. 'We lived on sweet potatoes, baked potatoes, and Caesar salads. ' In 1991, the singer released a book dedicated to her diet and exercise routine, which she says is nothing short of hard work.

When it comes to skincare, Cher previously revealed that she doesn't have a strict routine.

'My skincare routine is very eclectic. I don't stick to one particular product, I just have things that I love from different people,' she told People.

However, she does like to use her friend Dr Barbara Sturm, who makes eye cream and face wash that she loves. She also loves Jan Marini products too. In an industry that is so often shrouded in mystery when it comes to treatments and tweakments, Cher has been refreshingly open.

'I've been upfront about saying that I had my nose done, my breasts done and had braces on my teeth. The rest is nonsense,' Cher said in 1988. Thirty years later, the star alluded to having further surgeries, telling the Daily Mail: 'Yes, I've had a facelift, but who hasn't?





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cher Diet Fitness Skincare Longevity Facelift

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Real-life realities of staying forever in a never-ending thunderhead IsleDespite the moody gameplay, natural balance in Earth's atmospheric physics ensures that real storms cannot last forever. Persistent imbalances in moisture and temperature, fueled with ongoing supplies of storm ingredients and endless sunlight, would be required to maintain such conditions.

Read more »

She Was Ripped From Her Car and Detained, but She’s Not Done With ICE“You have to make it very inconvenient for them to brutalize you.”

Read more »

Cher on staying youthful and healthyCher has shared her fitness, diet, and skincare tips for maintaining her youthful appearance. She works out five days a week, follows a plant-based and dairy-free diet, and regularly uses skincare products from her friend Dr Barbara Sturm.

Read more »

Cher's Secret to Staying Young: Diet, Fitness, and Skincare RoutineCher, the 'Goddess of Pop,' has managed to stay looking youthful despite her age. She attributes her longevity to a strict diet, intense fitness routine, and a unique skincare routine. She works out five days a week with a trainer who doesn't let her 'play the age card.' Her diet is plant-based and dairy-free, and she avoids foods with a high-fat content. She also follows a strict low-fat diet and avoids cheese, which she considers one of the worst things for the body. When it comes to skincare, she doesn't have a strict routine but uses products from different brands. She has been open about having surgeries on her nose, breasts, and teeth but has not revealed further treatments.

Read more »