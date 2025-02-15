Cher Revisits 'If I Could Turn Back Time' at 'SNL50: Homecoming Concert'

Cher performed her iconic hit 'If I Could Turn Back Time' at the 'SNL50: Homecoming Concert', donning the same iconic outfit from the 1989 music video. Other performers included Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, and Lady Gaga, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legendary sketch comedy show.

Cher took the stage at Radio City Hall for the “ SNL 50: Homecoming Concert”, transporting the audience back to 1989 with a captivating rendition of her iconic hit, “If I Could Turn Back Time”. The 78-year-old legend donned the same alluring black bodysuit she wore in the music video filmed 36 years ago.

The concert was a star-studded affair, featuring a diverse lineup of talented performers, including Miley Cyrus, Bad Bunny, The Roots, Arcade Fire, Backstreet Boys, Bonnie Raitt, Brandi Carlile, Chris Martin, David Byrne, and Lady Gaga. The event celebrated the remarkable 50-year legacy of “Saturday Night Live”, which first aired in 1975 with musical guests Billy Preston and Janis Ian.Keith Raywood, a veteran production designer who has been with “SNL” for four decades, shared his insights on the show’s impact. Reflecting on his long involvement, Raywood remarked, “I’ve been a part of this pretty much my entire adult life. I’ve always looked at it as something I love doing, but it’s also my job.” He acknowledged that the significance of the show’s iconic moments, like the famous cowbell, wasn’t immediately apparent. Raywood stated, “It’s only recently that I’ve become aware of how much the show has meant to people, how much it has touched their lives.”The “SNL50: Homecoming Concert” was a testament to the show’s enduring popularity and influence. The event brought together past and present cast members, showcasing the show’s rich history and the talents of its performers. Raywood revealed that the audience could expect to see “lots of new and older cast members doing lots of sketches,” promising a night filled with laughter and memorable moments





