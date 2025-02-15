Cher Revisits Iconic 'If I Could Turn Back Time' at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert'

Cher delivered a powerful performance of her hit song 'If I Could Turn Back Time' at 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert', marking the 50th anniversary of Saturday Night Live. The event was a star-studded celebration featuring various performers and a tribute to the legendary sketch comedy show.

Cher took the stage at Radio City Music Hall in New York City on Friday, February 14th for ' SNL50 : The Homecoming Concert ', a star-studded celebration marking the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch comedy show. As part of the festivities, Cher performed her legendary hit, ' If I Could Turn Back Time ', electrifying the audience with a powerful rendition that showcased her enduring vocal prowess and stage presence.

For the occasion, Cher donned a sheer black sequined bodysuit, a black leather jacket, and thigh-high boots, a daring ensemble reminiscent of some of her most iconic and memorable looks. This striking outfit solidified her status as a fashion icon, captivating the audience with her timeless style and undeniable charisma. The event also featured other notable performers, including Andy Samberg, who made an appearance singing a medley of The Lonely Island's greatest hits from the long-running sketch series, including 'Lazy Sunday' and 'D--- in a Box'. The 'SNL50: The Homecoming Concert' was a night filled with laughter, music, and a celebration of the enduring legacy of Saturday Night Live. This special event served as a prelude to the 'Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Special', airing on Sunday, February 16th. The three-hour nostalgia fest will showcase castmates old and new and is likely to feature many of the show's most beloved and iconic characters





