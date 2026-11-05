Cher Responds to Michael Douglas Oscar Snub with Grace as Graham Norton Show Debate Intensifies

Cher adores Michael Douglas despite his claim that Glenn Close deserved the 1988 Best Actress Oscar for Fatal Attraction over her Moonstruck win, with a rep confirming her graceful reaction.

Cher has publicly responded to comments made by Michael Douglas regarding the 1988 Academy Awards. The eighty-year-old singer and actress maintained her composure after Douglas suggested that Fatal Attraction co-star Glenn Close deserved the Best Actress prize instead of Cher. A representative for Cher told Page Six that Cher adores Michael Douglas despite his recent remarks.

A spokesperson for the Believe hitmaker confirmed that Cher holds no grudge against the eighty-two-year-old actor. This statement came in response to Douglas's declaration during a recent television appearance. Douglas made the comment while appearing on The Graham Norton Show alongside Close, Kieran Culkin, and Naomi Ackie.

Also read Cher Responds to Shade From Michael Douglas Over 1988 Oscars Win

Douglas stated that Close should have won the award for her role in Fatal Attraction. He called the one hundred and one Dalmatians star's portrayal of Alex Forrest one of the greatest performances of all time. The Hollywood vet highlighted this perspective while discussing Close's eight Oscar nominations.

Douglas appeared on The Graham Norton Show last week to discuss the award history. He noted that none of Close's eight nominations have resulted in a win. Host Graham Norton reacted to his hot take with a simple Oh wow. The Basic Instinct star then quipped that he knew that was what everyone said.

Naomi Ackie egged on the controversy by exclaiming about the shade in the conversation. Norton teased the group by mentioning that Cher put some grey in her hair. This comment served as a playful counterpoint to the debate. The exchange highlighted the enduring nature of Hollywood rivalries decades after the initial awards ceremony.

Cher won the Best Actress award for her performance in Moonstruck in 1988. She triumphed over Holly Hunter in Broadcast News, Sally Kirkland in Anna, and Meryl Streep in Ironweed. Cher played Loretta Castorini in the film. Loretta is a New York-based widow who falls in love with the little brother of her fiancé.

Nicolas Cage played her forbidden love interest Ronny. Danny Aiello portrayed Johnny, who is Loretta's husband-to-be. The film remains a significant entry in Cher's extensive career. Her performance in the romantic comedy solidified her status as a versatile talent capable of handling both music and dramatic acting roles with equal skill.

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Years earlier, in 1984, Cher earned a Best Supporting Actress nod for the film Silkwood. But the trophy went to Jessica Lange for playing Julie Nichols in Tootsie. This earlier nomination demonstrated Cher's early commitment to serious dramatic work before she achieved superstardom in the late eighties.

Michael Douglas took home the Best Actor Oscar in 1988. He won for his role as Gordon Gekko in Wall Street. Douglas has also shared new details in his memoir One Helluva Ride. He admitted to a secret fling with Kathleen Turner while filming Romancing the Stone.

The pair had an affair in 1984 while both were in other relationships. Douglas was married to his first wife Diandra Luker at the time. Turner was dating real estate mogul Jay Weiss, who became her husband. These personal revelations add depth to his current standing in Hollywood history.

Douglas recently warned against dating co-stars in a public interview. He shared this advice at the Royal Festival Hall in London. He stated that actors often mistake relationships with leading ladies early in their careers. He explained that actors must perform love scenes even after a breakup.

This can lead to resentment and professional difficulties. Douglas admitted that he and Turner fell hard for each other on set. He described their connection as being swept up in lust. These revelations add context to his current standing in Hollywood history and explain his cautionary advice.

During filming for Romancing the Stone, rumors of their romance reached such a fever pitch that Luker traveled to the Mexico set of the film to confront Turner. Turner always denied the affair publicly. However, Douglas's memoir provides a candid look at the complexities of fame and relationships in the entertainment industry.

In his memoir, Douglas admitted to the dalliance, detailing how he and Turner became swept up in lust on the set of the adventure film. He wrote that Kathleen was smart, funny, and sexy, with a deep sultry voice that became her signature. He instantly liked her and they were immediately attracted to each other.

His home life, he said, was in a bad place. Diandra and he were both having extramarital affairs. The truth is that during the production of Romancing the Stone, Kathleen and he fell hard for each other and began a relationship. This admission underscores the turbulent nature of celebrity marriages during that era.

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Douglas shared his advice for the next generation at the Royal Festival Hall in London. He stated that a lot of actors make the mistake early in their career of having a relationship with their leading lady. What they forget is that you can break up. They are having to perform these love scenes, and they hate each other.

We have all made that mistake, and I try to warn people, he added. During filming for Romancing the Stone, rumors of their romance reached such a fever pitch that Luker traveled to the Mexico set of the film to confront Turner. Turner always denied the affair publicly.

The Graham Norton Show segment sparked renewed interest in the 1988 Oscars. The interaction between Douglas, Close, and the host created a memorable moment for viewers. Cher's graceful response to the snub has been widely praised by fans and critics alike. Her ability to handle criticism with elegance continues to inspire many.

The discussion on the show highlighted the competitive nature of the film industry. It also brought attention to the achievements of both Cher and Glenn Close. Both actresses have had illustrious careers spanning several decades. Their contributions to cinema continue to be celebrated by audiences around the world.

As the years pass, the legacy of these films endures. Moonstruck and Fatal Attraction remain iconic entries in Hollywood history. The performances by Cher and Close are frequently cited as examples of exceptional acting. The ongoing dialogue about their respective accolades keeps their work relevant for new generations of viewers.

Cher's response to Douglas's comments reflects her maturity and professionalism. She has consistently handled controversies with poise throughout her long career. Her dedication to her craft and her fans remains unwavering. The incident serves as a reminder of the enduring impact of classic cinema.

The Graham Norton Show continues to be a popular platform for celebrity interviews. Its mix of humor and heartfelt moments resonates with audiences globally. The segment featuring Douglas and Close showcased the charm of the show's format. It allowed for candid discussions about past events in a lighthearted manner.

Ultimately, the focus remains on the artistic achievements of the performers. Cher and Glenn Close have both left indelible marks on the industry. Their work continues to inspire aspiring actors and filmmakers. The conversation surrounding their Oscars highlights the subjective nature of award recognition.

The incident also underscores the importance of graciousness in the face of criticism. Cher's decision to adore Douglas despite the snub demonstrates her character. It sets a positive example for others in the public eye. Her response has been met with widespread approval from the media and the public.

As we reflect on this episode, it is clear that Cher's career is defined by resilience and talent. Her ability to navigate the complexities of fame with grace is remarkable. The ongoing dialogue about her Oscar win serves as a testament to her lasting influence in entertainment. Her legacy continues to grow with each passing year.