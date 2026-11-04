Cher Responds to Michael Douglas Claiming Glenn Close Deserved Oscar

Cher dismisses Michael Douglas's comments on The Graham Norton Show that Glenn Close deserved the Best Actress Oscar. Her rep states Cher adores the actor despite the controversy.

Cher has officially responded to claims made by Michael Douglas that his former co-star Glenn Close deserved the 1988 Academy Award for Best Actress. A representative for the eighty-year-old singer and actress stated that Cher adores Douglas, signaling that she has taken the recent remarks in her stride without anger or public dispute.

Cher Responds to Douglas Oscar Comments

Cher, who won the Best Actress Oscar for her role in Moonstruck, has maintained a calm and professional demeanor following Michael Douglas's assertion that Glenn Close should have received the award for her performance in Fatal Attraction. Douglas made these comments during a recent appearance on The Graham Norton Show alongside Close, Kieran Culkin, and Naomi Ackie. A spokesperson for Cher confirmed to Page Six this week that Cher holds no ill will toward Douglas, stating simply that she adores him.

Also read Cher Responds to Shade From Michael Douglas Over 1988 Oscars Win

Douglas Defends Close On Graham Norton Show

During the episode, which also featured Kieran Culkin and Naomi Ackie, Michael Douglas discussed the fact that Glenn Close has received eight Oscar nominations without a win. He argued that Close deserved the 1988 Best Actress trophy instead of Cher, describing her portrayal of Alex Forrest in Fatal Attraction as one of the greatest performances of all time. Graham Norton reacted with surprise to the statement, while Naomi Ackie highlighted the shade thrown by the Hollywood veteran.

1988 Best Actress Race And Moonstruck Role

Cher secured the 1988 Oscar for her role as Loretta Castorini, a widow who falls in love with her fiancé's younger brother in the romantic comedy Moonstruck. Nicolas Cage played the forbidden love interest Ronny, while Danny Aiello portrayed Johnny, Loretta's husband-to-be. In that same year, Cher triumphed over other nominees including Holly Hunter for Broadcast News, Sally Kirkland for Anna, and Meryl Streep for Ironweed.

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Memoir Reveals Romancing The Stone Affairs

Michael Douglas also shared revelations in his new memoir One Helluva Ride regarding a secret affair with Kathleen Turner during the filming of Romancing the Stone. The actor admitted to an extramarital relationship with Turner while he was married to his first wife, Diandra Luker, and Turner was dating real estate mogul Jay Weiss. Douglas described the on-set romance as a case of lust, noting that their home lives were troubled at the time.

Warnings About Actor Romance Dynamics

The legendary actor used his platform at the Royal Festival Hall in London to warn emerging talent about the complexities of dating co-stars. Douglas explained that actors often forget that romantic relationships can break up, making it difficult for them to perform love scenes with ex-partners. He confessed to making similar mistakes early in his career, having previously dated Kathleen Turner, and stated that he tries to warn others against repeating this pattern.