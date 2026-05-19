Cher on staying youthful and healthy

Cher has shared her fitness, diet, and skincare tips for maintaining her youthful appearance. She works out five days a week, follows a plant-based and dairy-free diet, and regularly uses skincare products from her friend Dr Barbara Sturm.

She skyrocketed to fame in 1965 as half of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher with their massive hit single I Got You Babe. Fast forward six decades, and Cher looks just as youthful as ever as she marked her 80th birthday on Wednesday.

The singer not only has the looks and brains, but also has the charm as she's even bagged herself toyboy Alexander Edwards, who is 40 years her junior. But just how has the 'Goddess of Pop' managed to stay looking so youthful?

'My life seems to be longer than other human being ever. I feel like I should be in the Guinness World Records book for this. And I'm still going,' she told The Guardian in 2022. Here are the diet, fitness and skincare steps the singer takes to look her best.

Fast forward six decades since shooting to fame as half of the folk-rock duo Sonny & Cher, and the singer looks just as youthful as ever as she marked her 80th birthday on Wednesday. She works out five days per week with a trainer who doesn't let her 'play the age card.

' When it comes to diet, Cher follows a plant-based and dairy-free foods. She then adds that her fitness routine includes, 'My Step Class, Yoga, Different Abs.

' In her book Cher Forever Fit: The Lifetime Plan for Health, Fitness, and Beauty, the star outlined her strict, low-fat diet. She avoids smoking and only drinks alcohol 'three or four times a year.

' In skincare, she previously revealed that she doesn't have a strict routine. 'I don't stick to one particular product, I just have things that I love from different people,' she told People.

However, she does like to use her friend Dr Barbara Sturm, who makes eye cream and face wash that she loves.

' In an industry that is so often shrouded in mystery when it comes to treatments and tweakments, Cher has been refreshingly open





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