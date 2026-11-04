Cher Appears Unbothered After Michael Douglas Oscar Remark

Cher appeared unbothered at City of Hope's Spirit of Life Gala after Michael Douglas questioned her 1988 Academy Award win. Glenn Close also faces Academy attention ahead of her November 15 honorary award.

Cher appeared unbothered at City of Hope's 2025 Spirit of Life Gala, held on October 15, 2025, at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, California. The appearance came after actor Michael Douglas, 82, recently took a public swipe at Cher's 1988 Academy Award win for best actress. Cher, 80, was honored for her role in the 1987 romantic comedy, and Douglas's remarks drew attention just weeks before another Oscar milestone for a fellow actress.

Michael Douglas Questions Cher's Best Actress Win

Michael Douglas said he did not believe Cher deserved to win the best actress Oscar for her role in the 1987 romantic comedy. He made the remark during an interview with Norton, who responded with an audible 'Oh, wow' as Douglas recalled that Cher had won that year.

Also read Michael Douglas shades Cher’s Oscar win for ‘Moonstruck’

Douglas's comments were framed as a comparison with the other nominees of that Academy Awards season. Douglas himself took home the best actor award that year for his work in a finance drama, which places his own victory directly alongside the category he was discussing.

Glenn Close Honorary Award and Her Oscar Record

Glenn Close, 79, is set to receive an Academy Honorary Award at the Governors Awards on November 15. Close has earned eight Oscar nominations without a win to date, and the honorary recognition arrives as part of the Academy's attention to her long career.

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Douglas singled out Close's fourth Oscar nomination, which came for her role as the obsessed lover Alex Forrest in director Adrian Lyne's erotic thriller. He described her performance in that film as one of the greatest performances of all time, and Close playfully responded by chiding her co-star with a request for him to be kind.

Cher's Gala Appearance and Other Career Honors

Cher's appearance at the Spirit of Life Gala placed her publicly at a charity event focused on City of Hope, a cancer research and treatment organization, while the Douglas comments circulated. Her public demeanor at the event suggested she was not treating the remarks as a major concern.

Beyond her 1988 Oscar win, Cher was nominated for best actress in a supporting role for the 1983 nuclear whistleblower drama Silkwood. She has also won Golden Globe awards for best actress, rounding out a film record that Douglas's comments have now brought back into the spotlight.