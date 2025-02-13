Chemical Engineer Charged with Bomb Threats After Eviction

A Salt Lake City man with a background in chemical engineering is facing charges for allegedly threatening to bomb a man who helped evict him from a home. The same man is also under investigation for making bomb threats against the Utah State Capitol.

my recommendation,' according to charging documents. The man knew Furse had a background in chemical engineering. He told police Furse was living with his sister and he had assisted in evicting Furse from the residence the day before, the charges state. 'Furse initially reacted calmly but became increasingly angry,' according to the charges. 'A records check for Furse revealed numerous involvements, including three reports where family members stated that Furse was a chemical engineer with access to bomb-making materials and knowledge of how to manufacture bombs.' A family member reported overhearing Furse 'talking about blowing up the Utah State Capitol and 3rd District courthouse' in January. Furse was upset about a power of attorney case and had expressed anger towards the court system, the charges state. The investigation is ongoing, and Furse is currently awaiting trial. He is being held on a $100,000 bail





Bomb Threats Chemical Engineer Eviction Utah State Capitol Criminal Charges

