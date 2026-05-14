Chelsy Davy: Motherhood Took Her By Surprise, Reflects On Her Time With Prince Harry

Chelsy Davy, a former girlfriend of Prince Harry, has opened up about her surprise motherhood and her time with the royal. She discusses juggling entrepreneurship with motherhood and finding time to be creative.

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Get it. READ MORE: Chelsy Davy has said motherhood took her by 'surprise' as Prince Harry's ex admitted she didn't think children would be 'a part of my future' in a new interview. Chelsy, 40, dated the Duke of Sussex on and off for seven years from 2004, before eventually finding love with her now-husband, Sam Cutmore-Scott.

The Zimbabwe-born jewellery entrepreneur recently gave birth to her and Sam's third child, son Finn, as Chelsy admitted motherhood took her by surprise in a rare interview with parenting platform Luminary Mothers. Chelsy worked as a lawyer in the City before making a career U-turn and setting up her African jewellery brand called Aya in 2016. Marking a decade of her label, Chelsy spoke about juggling entrepreneurship with motherhood, adding: 'I see them as complementary'.

She added that she finds motivation in the fact that 'my kids will, at some point, form a view on what I've built', but Chelsy also admitted one of the challenges is 'finding time to be creative'. Chelsy Davy never thought children were 'in my future' as Prince Harry's 'wild child' ex admitted she finds the thought of a 'night out exhausting' in a new interview.

Commonly seen bleary-eyed as she stumbled out of London's nightclubs in the early hours with a carefree Harry in his 20s, she and the prince were in many ways very well suited - both gregarious and party-loving, with a huge group of friends. However, Chelsy was also not considered 'suitable' as a royal bride before the pair split for good in 2011.

In his memoir Spare, Prince Harry admitted Chelsy was 'different' to the other women he had dated because she 'seemed immune to that common affliction sometimes called throne syndrome'. Chelsy grew up in Victoria Falls, telling Tatler she had an 'idyllic African childhood', as the daughter of Beverley, a model and Charles, a wealthy Zimbabwean businessman.

She received a bachelor's degree in economics from the University of Cape Town in 2006, and a law degree from the University of Leeds in 2009. She was recruited by 'Magic Circle' legal firm Allen & Overy, and reportedly first met Harry in England, when they were at school. They got together in 2004 during Harry's gap year travels in Zimbabwe, where Chelsy's millionaire father owns and runs a game reserve.

At the time, she was a pupil at Cheltenham Ladies' College. What followed was Harry's first serious relationship - seeing him travel on holiday to South Africa with her family, and Chelsy was by his side for the Diana memorial concert in 2007. It was clearly serious when Chelsy attended not only Harry's cousin Peter Phillips' wedding to Autumn Kelly - where she was introduced to the Queen - but she was also invited to Prince Charles's 60th birthday celebrations.

She and Harry were members of the so-called 'Glosse Posse' - an exclusive group of friends including some of their best pals from Gloucestershire, Tom and Tor Inskip, the Harbord sisters (Astrid and Davina), Guy Pelly, Julian Erleigh and Natasha Rufus Isaacs. For years, Chelsy was seen by Harry's side, from cheering him on at polo matches to partying the night away until the early hours at clubs in Mayfair.

Prince Harry kissing Chelsy Davy in the Royal Box during a match at Guards Polo Club in July 2006 Chelsy recently celebrated her fourth anniversary with husband Sam Cuttmore-Scott, seen here enjoying a nap with his newborn son Finn Sam and Chelsy pictured on their wedding day as the couple tied the knot during a relaxed beach wedding in 2022 But the pressures of their conflicting careers and long periods apart as Harry served in Afghanistan took their toll. It was also rumoured that party-loving TV presenter Caroline Flack and other beautiful young women had caught Harry's eye.

'He was fascinated by her wild, carefree attitude and rock-chick lifestyle,' a confidante of the late Miss Flack had said at the time. The pair were reunited again in 2010 before splitting for good later that year, with Chelsy declaring that the life of a royal girlfriend is 'not for me'. She would, however, go on to appear as his 'plus one' at Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding in 2011.

But it was clear that she and Harry remained friends afterwards, because she was invited to his wedding to Meghan Markle in 2018. In interview with Tatler in 2020, she reflected: 'I'm very happy with where I am right now. I'm happy with everything. I'm doing something in Africa that I'm passionate about and I'm excited for what my vision is and what that will create. Everything is falling into plac





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