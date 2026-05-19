Chelsea vs Tottenham: Preview, Predictions, and Must-Watch Predictions for a Must-Win Game

Kieran Gill and Matt Barlow bring you all the latest news, score updates, and player analysis as Chelsea vs Tottenham takes place in the Premier League. Don't miss out on their brilliant commentary.

Chelsea host Tottenham at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League with a chance for a quick end to the Premier League season. The game is described by Matt Barlow as a 'must-win.

' Tottenham can secure safety with a point, and De Zerbi is rightfully confident of improving their record. Both teams have had contrasting fortunes, but for the home side, this game is as crucial as it gets, considering the new manager's imminent arrival and a pre-season that hasn't really clicked. They played a European game on Monday, but it felt dead-rubbery. The confidence boost from the European victory may not be enough to kickstart a winning streak tonight





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