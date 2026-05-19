Chelsea vs Tottenham: Premier League Showdown, Brace From Maddison

The live blog features updates on the Premier League match between Chelsea and Tottenham, with reports on key moments and the impact of poor results on the teams' survival hopes.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live blogs for the latest score, team news, updates, and reports on the match between Chelsea and Tottenham , with Kieran Gill and Matt Barlow covering the event.

'Survival scrap rages on': The news writer evokes the intense and ongoing nature of the relegation battle, suggesting that neither side seems eager to stay up, adding that it's entertaining for neutrals but torture for the fans involved. Jamie Carragher, a former Premier League defender, states in a commentary on Sky Sports, 'What drama we are going to have on Sunday. We always say the table doesn't lie. The tension is going to be unbelievable.





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