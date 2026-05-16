Chelsea vs Manchester City live blog: FA Cup final updates, team news and score

Get the latest updates, news and live coverage of Chelsea vs Manchester City clash at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final.

Follow Daily Mail Sport's live blog for the latest score, team news and updates as Chelsea and Manchester City clash at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final, with Oliver Holt , Kieran Gill and Jack Gaughan reporting from the ground.

Bobby Sanchez is warming up wearing a Petr Cech-style helmet, having suffered a head injury versus Nottingham Forest less than two weeks ago. Calum McFarlane, interim Chelsea boss, thinks this is the biggest game of his career and he mentioned that consistently, mentality and approach to the game are important. It is the fourth year in a row that Manchester City have played in the FA Cup final at Wembley.

Only six managers have gone unbeaten versus Pep Guardiola in 2+ meetings. Pep Guardiola is seeking trophy No. 20 as he is in his penultimate season at City





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Chelsea Manchester City Wembley Stadium FA Cup Final Oliver Holt Kieran Gill Jack Gaughan Bobby Sanchez Petr Cech Calum Mcfarlane Pep Guardiola FA Cup Champions League Champions League Final

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