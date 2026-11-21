Leeds United won at Stamford Bridge for the first time since 1999, beating Chelsea 4-1 to leave Xabi Alonso under growing pressure after a fifth Premier League defeat of the season.

Chelsea were thrashed 4-1 at home by Leeds United at Stamford Bridge, a result that heaps pressure on manager Xabi Alonso and ends Leeds long wait for a win at the venue.

It was Leeds first victory at Stamford Bridge since 1999, and their players celebrated loudly in the away changing room, banging the ceiling and chanting. Chelsea were booed off by their own supporters even before the full-time whistle. The Blues have now lost five of their 11 Premier League games and have conceded 20 goals. They have lost more league matches than Manchester United this season, five to United four, and sit only one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur.

Also read Chelsea Player Ratings vs. Leeds: Defensive Horror Show Heaps Pressure on Alonso

Just 11 league games into his tenure, it feels as if Alonso is already overseeing a crisis. The first rule of managing Chelsea is do not lose at home to Tottenham, and Alonso did, 2-0 last month. The second rule is do not lose at home to Leeds, and Alonso did, 4-1 here. Those are two grudge games for this club, and he was heckled by a few sitting close to the press box.

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Chelsea Struggle Under Alonso Pressure

From Alonso hosts there was no fight, no confidence and no cohesion, while Daniel Farke visitors produced a steady stream of attacks. Chelsea will point to referee Michael Oliver being poor, and the penalty from which Leeds took their lead was questionable, but he was not to blame for this loss. Chelsea were also without Joao Pedro, and they have seriously struggled without their prolific sharpshooter up top, with Alonso yet to uncover a solution.

Frustrated Cole Palmer was seen sharing a frosty exchange with Joao Pedro and upsetting a Chelsea staff member before walking off down the tunnel after the drubbing. Liam Delap, formerly of Chelsea and perhaps with a point to prove, should be relishing taking on these soft touches, with Fulham, Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Nottingham Forest next on the schedule.

Leeds were without a victory in five matches before beating Spurs, with Noah Okafor second-half strike lifting them to ninth in the table. They had been draw specialists in the Premier League, with half of their outings ending all square, and their defensive record is the third-best in the league.

Leeds Secure First Stamford Bridge Win

Earlier this season Chelsea beat Leeds 6-3 in the Carabao Cup third round, with inspired showings from Morgan Rogers and Cole Palmer, and Danny Welbeck scored two against them in that tie. Chelsea are unlikely to score six against Leeds again but had been strong favorites. Chelsea remain an inconsistent force, flitting between attacking masterclasses and defensive implosions, having won just five of their opening 10 matches and suffering four defeats.

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They had been victorious just once during their last four outings in all competitions before this game. Chelsea had won five of their last six battles with Leeds, three of which came at Stamford Bridge, and had not lost at home to the Yorkshire outfit since a 2-0 Premier League defeat in December 1999.

In the three past meetings between Alonso and Farke on the touchline there had been 18 goals, an average of six per match, and the first two duels were staged in the Bundesliga, where Alonso went unbeaten against Farke Borussia Monchengladbach. Before this match Chelsea had amassed 10 points from their five league games at Stamford Bridge this season, dropping points to Hull City and Tottenham, while Leeds had managed a win and two draws from their league games on the road.