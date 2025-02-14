Chelsea Striker Crisis: Jackson Ruled Out Until March International Break

Chelsea's hopes of a strong Premier League and UEFA Conference League run are threatened by Nicolas Jackson's hamstring injury, which will keep him sidelined for an extended period.

Chelsea are facing a major crisis at the center forward position after a scan revealed Nicolas Jackson 's hamstring injury is more severe than initially thought. Just yesterday, it was reported that Jackson's hamstring injury sustained in Chelsea 's 2-1 victory against West Ham United could keep him sidelined until after the March international break. Today, Enzo Maresca confirmed the news while speaking to the media prior to Chelsea 's upcoming match.

'Nico will be out until the international break, probably be available after the international break,' Maresca stated.With Jackson's absence extending until after the March international break, the Senegalese striker will miss Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures. These games include matches against Man City, Everton, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, and Fulham. Jackson will also be unavailable for both legs of the UEFA Conference League round of 16. Chelsea is currently awaiting the conclusion of the playoff round to determine their opponents in the first knockout round of the competition, scheduled for March 6-13. Jackson could potentially make a return for Chelsea's Premier League fixture at home against Man United on March 31st.It had been a promising start to the season for Jackson, netting nine Premier League goals in Chelsea's first 16 games. However, he recently experienced a slump, failing to score in his last eight league appearances. Adding to Chelsea's woes, backup striker, Guiu, is also expected to be out for a considerable period. This leaves Maresca facing a significant dilemma as he searches for solutions to his striker injury crisis. Christopher Nkunku was deployed as a striker in the FA Cup round four defeat against Brighton in their last game. However, the Italian manager continues to maintain that Nkunku is not a natural striker. David Datro Fofana, Chelsea's only remaining natural center forward, is also sidelined with a thigh injury.Despite not being his natural position, Nkunku is likely to assume the role of leading Chelsea's attack. Maresca has also hinted at the possibility of utilizing wingers Noni Madueke, Pedro Neto, or Tyrique George as strikers to address the problem. Regardless of the chosen solution, Maresca has made it clear that the lack of a natural center forward could necessitate a tactical shift for Chelsea until Jackson or Guiu return to full fitness. Chelsea must find a way to overcome this injury crisis in attack if they are to maintain their pursuit of a top-four finish in the Premier League





