Chelsea Set to Demand Compensation from Manchester City for Enzo Maresca Appointment

Chelsea are set to demand compensation from Manchester City should they appoint Enzo Maresca, who is now set to replace Pep Guardiola. The west London club is primed for action if a figure is not agreed, and they could then complain to the Premier League if necessary.

Chelsea are set to demand compensation from Manchester City should they appoint Enzo Maresca – and take legal action if it is not forthcoming. Stamford Bridge officials were left incensed with the Italian amid allegations he had spoken with City while still in post with them.

And with Maresca, who subsequently departed in acrimonious circumstances, now set to replace Pep Guardiola – whose exit Daily Mail Sport revealed last night – Chelsea are primed for action. Should a figure not be agreed, the west London club could then complain to the Premier League, which would then investigate. Last month, at a conference in Los Angeles, Chelsea co-owner Behdad Eghbali was asked about Maresca's exit.

Enzo Maresca looks set to take over as Man City boss from Pep Guardiola. The change wasn't the club's decision, for reasons I can't speak about legally. Perhaps tellingly, Eghbali added: 'I think the reasons will become kind of clear in due course. But no, it's not a change we wanted to make.

It's a change that's had a bit of a negative impact on the season, when you're changing systems and personnel. And it's one we've got to fight our way out of.

' Maresca left Chelsea on January 2 with his position viewed as untenable after he skipped post-match media duties following a draw with Bournemouth. The club has been in second place before a run of poor results that preceded his departure. Replacement Liam Rosenior was unable to turn things around and the club now has a caretaker manager in charge for the remainder of what has been a deeply disappointing campaign.

Maresca was previously part of Guardiola's backroom staff at the Etihad Stadium Before joining Leicester City, Maresca was City's Under 23s coach and then first team assistant to Guardiola in 2022-23. After guiding the Foxes to the Championship he won the UEFA Conference League and FIFA Club World Cup while at Chelsea. His relationship with the club, however, deteriorated.

This newspaper revealed Chelsea bosses had taken the extraordinary measure of placing a member of medical staff on the bench during games to ensure Maresca took players who were returning from injury off at pre-agreed times. City are to host a parade this weekend on Monday, at which fans are expected to be given the opportunity to say farewell to Guardiola, who has won 17 major trophies during a decade of dominance at the Etihad Stadium.

His side head to Bournemouth tonight knowing that anything other than victory would hand the title to rivals Arsenal





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