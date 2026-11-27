Historic Chelsea restaurant La Famiglia risks losing its license and 60 jobs after millionaire neighbors file 20+ noise complaints demanding an early curfew.

The historic Tuscan restaurant La Famiglia, located in the heart of Chelsea, London, faces an existential threat to its 50-year operation following a sustained licensing dispute with new neighbors. The family-run establishment, which has long been a favorite destination for royalty and rock icons, is now confronting the possibility of being forced to close its doors. This severe outcome stems from a bitter conflict with millionaire tech entrepreneur Francesco Perticarari and his wife, Dr. Cristina Pardo, who moved into a nearby property two years ago. The couple has initiated a relentless campaign of noise complaints that has now reached a critical juncture at a council hearing, putting the livelihoods of 60 staff members at immediate risk.

The Noise Complaints and Curfew Demand

Francesco Perticarari, aged 34, and Cristina Pardo, aged 39, have filed more than 20 formal complaints against La Famiglia since relocating to their £2million rented residence situated directly behind the restaurant. The couple, who are parents to two young children, argue that the restaurant's vibrant terrace dining environment is causing significant disturbance to their family life. They specifically cite the clattering of cutlery, the clinking of glassware, and lively birthday celebrations as sources of sleep deprivation for their children. Their primary demand is the imposition of a strict curfew on the outdoor terrace area, which they insist must close by 9pm on weekdays and by 8pm on Sundays to ensure the quiet enjoyment of their home.

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The restaurant's co-owners, Fabio Cozari and Marietta Maccioni, who is the daughter of the original founder Alvaro Maccioni, strongly oppose these restrictions. They argue that enforcing an 8pm or 9pm closing time for the terrace would render the business financially unviable. According to the owners, such an early deadline would prevent them from serving a second seating of the evening, which is essential for maintaining their operational sustainability. The dispute has escalated from minor grievances to a formal licensing review hearing at Kensington Town Hall, where council members must decide whether to alter the restaurant's operating conditions or maintain the status quo.

Celebrity Patronage and Community Defense

A significant number of high-profile celebrities and long-term residents have rallied to defend La Famiglia, viewing it as an indispensable pillar of the local community and a cherished piece of Chelsea's heritage. Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton, who has been a regular patron for over 30 years, stated that he and his family have never encountered loud or disrespectful behavior that would harm the restaurant's reputation. Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry echoed these sentiments, noting his three-decade patronage and confirming that he has never seen guests disrupt the peace of neighbors. Their support highlights the restaurant's long-standing record of respectable conduct and its integral role in the cultural fabric of the area.

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Other notable supporters include former footballer Lee Chapman, his actress wife Leslie Ash, and Matilde Mourinho, daughter of former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho. The Chapmans praised the establishment for its sophisticated atmosphere and well-managed noise levels, describing it as wonderfully run and frequented by elegant guests. The presence of such prominent figures underscores the widespread disappointment among loyal customers who fear losing a renowned institution that has welcomed diners without serious incident for half a century. Their collective voice serves as a powerful counter-argument to the allegations raised by the neighboring couple.

Historical Precedent and Local Sentiment

La Famiglia boasts a storied history that includes high-profile visits from Princess Diana and a young Prince William, who were last photographed together publicly after dining at the venue. This historical significance adds weight to the arguments made by supporters who believe the restaurant should be protected from what they perceive as frivolous and malicious targeting. Author Susan Nagel, a local resident and customer, described the legal battle as ridiculous and called some of Mr. Perticarari's complaints unhinged. She further alleged that the tech boss had harassed diners and even thrown water balloons at staff, claims that both Francesco Perticarari and Cristina Pardo vehemently deny.

Local politicians have also entered the fray, with Conservative councillor Kim Taylor-Smith expressing anger that a 50-year-old business is being subjected to such intense scrutiny. Mr. Taylor-Smith revealed that he had personally attempted to broker a truce between the restaurant owners and the neighbors but failed. He questioned the justification for the severity of the licensing sub-committee's approach, suggesting that the outcome might not reflect a good job of balancing community interests. The upcoming decision by the council will likely set a precedent for how long-standing businesses in dense urban areas can protect their operations against new residential developments.