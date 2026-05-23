Barco, with his impressive performance in Ligue 1, will become the second player to join the Premier League club. He has expressed his gratitude for the support from his teammates, coaches, staff, and fans. The deal between Chelsea and Strasbourg is expected to make Strasbourg considerably profitable. The Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders is also being prepared for potential return to Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea have reached an agreement to sign former Brighton left wing-back Valentin Barco from Strasbourg . Barco, a 21-year-old Argentina international, has been thriving in Ligue 1 since joining from Brighton for £7.9m back in January 2025.

It is expected that he will sign a six-year contract with the Premier League club. This signing would make Barco the second player to join Chelsea in this summer transfer window, with striker Emanuel Emegha having already agreed on a move. It would be the 13th deal between the two blue-collar clubs since the start of last season.

Furthermore, Belgian goalkeeper Mike Penders is also being considered to potentially return to Stamford Bridge after a successful loan spell





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Football Chelsea Valentin Barco Strasbourg Brighton Ligue 1 Argentina British Airways Premier League 21-Year-Old Impressive Performance Already Agreed A Move Considerable Profit Already Signed Liam Rosenior Gary O'neil 'S Support It Would Be

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