Historic Chelsea restaurant La Famiglia faces a licensing review that threatens 60 jobs. The dispute pits owner Fabio Cozari against neighbors Francesco Perticarari and Cristina Pardo over terrace noise levels.

La Famiglia, the celebrated family-run Italian restaurant in Chelsea, has successfully defended its license against a fierce legal challenge that threatened its permanent closure. The Kensington Town Hall licensing sub-committee has officially rejected the request from neighbor Francesco Perticarari to impose a strict 9pm curfew on the establishment's famed terrace. This decisive ruling ensures the survival of the fifty-year-old institution and protects the livelihoods of its sixty employees, who faced immediate redundancy had the curfew been enforced.

The conflict originated two years ago when Perticarari, a millionaire tech boss, and his wife Cristina Pardo moved into a property directly behind the restaurant. Since their arrival, the couple filed more than twenty formal complaints regarding noise pollution, citing disturbances from clattering cutlery, glassware, and birthday celebrations. They argued that these sounds regularly disrupted the sleep of their two young children and demanded the council review the restaurant's license to impose early closing times.

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Owners Fabio Cozari and Marietta Maccioni strongly opposed the proposed curfew, arguing that closing the terrace before 11pm would make the business financially unviable. The restaurant relies heavily on the evening service to sustain its operations, and an earlier cutoff would eliminate their crucial second serving of the night. Cozari and Maccioni emphasized that the restaurant has maintained harmonious relations with the neighborhood for half a century, viewing the new complaints as an unreasonable attack on a long-standing local staple.

High-profile patrons rallied to support La Famiglia, highlighting its status as a cultural landmark beloved by rock stars and royalty. Legendary guitarist Eric Clapton stated he and his family have been regulars for over thirty years, describing the establishment as an indispensable pillar of the local community. Roxy Music singer Bryan Ferry, another three-decade patron, confirmed he had never encountered loud or disrespectful guests, asserting that the restaurant's image remains pristine.

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During the hearing, dozens of neighbors and loyal customers attended to oppose the curfew. Author Susan Nagel labeled the complaints as ridiculous and frivolous, accusing Perticarari of harassing diners with malice. Conservative councillor Kim Taylor-Smith expressed anger that a fifty-year-old business was facing such scrutiny, admitting he unsuccessfully tried to broker a truce between the owner and the complaining neighbors.

La Famiglia's barrister Leo Charalambides argued that the restaurant was being held hostage by abnormal demands. The defense highlighted that the restaurant had offered to resolve issues by putting up noise signs and discouraging prolonged singing, but maintained that it is impossible to muzzle diners entirely. Perticarari denied any personal vendetta, insisting his concern was purely for his family's well-being in their rented property.

The ruling marks a critical victory for historic commercial heritage in London, balancing residential tranquility with established community institutions. The decision prevents the potential loss of sixty jobs and preserves a venue that has welcomed customers, including Princess Diana and Simon Cowell, without significant incident for decades. The restaurant will continue its operations as normal, free from the threat of the requested licensing restrictions.