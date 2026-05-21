Chelsea Handlerbcaims jokes at Kevin Hart roast as 'disgusting' and aims at Gillis and Hinchcliffe

Comedian Chelsea Handler has come under fire for criticizing fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe for jokes deemed offensive during Netflix's Roast of Kevin Hart. Handler called out Gillis for a joke about lynching Hart, and Hinchcliffe for joking about the death of Sheryl Underwood's husband.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Chelsea Handler speaks onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)Chelsea Handler isn’t afraid to call out fellow comedians Shane Gillis and Tony Hinchcliffe after some questionable (yes, even for a roast) jokes at Netflix’s Roast of Kevin Hart. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: (L-R) Chelsea Handler, Ron Boss Everline, Shane Gillis, Mustapha Farrakhan, Jr. and Kevin Hart attend Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California.

(Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix)She specifically called out Gillis, who made a joke about lynching towards Hart, which Handler found offensive. INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MAY 10: Host Shane Gillis speaks onstage during Netflix Is A Joke Festival Presents: The Roast of Kevin Hart at The Kia Forum on May 10, 2026 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Netflix) ‘I don’t find those jokes to be funny,’ Handler said.

‘Jokes about lynching Black people, lynching is not a joke. That’s worse than rape. ’on Wednesday, saying, ‘This is a big moment for Chelsea. I am glad she’s capitalizing.

Good for her. We’re all rooting for her. Anyway come see me July 17 at the football stadium in Philly. ’ Handler also criticized Tony Hinchcliffe for his joke about Sheryl Underwood’s husband dying by suicide





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