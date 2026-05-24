Chelsea Flower Show Slammed as 'Awful' and Crowded

Gardening enthusiasts, celebrities, and influencers all expressed their dissatisfaction with this year's Chelsea Flower Show, citing overcrowded conditions, lack of visibility, and emphasis on celebrity appearances over the beauty of the arrangements.

The Chelsea Flower Show was described as 'awful' and overcrowded by visitors and experts this year, as they urged organizers to revamp the event due to its lack of focus on its traditional roots.

Celebrities, influencers, and gardening enthusiasts all expressed their dissatisfaction with this year's show, highlighting overcrowded conditions, lack of visibility, and emphasis on celebrity appearances over the beauty of the arrangements. Some attendees also mentioned the high cost of attending, with tickets starting at £107. Despite its beauty, many gardens were hidden behind a mass of stalls and sales, while others found the event disorganized and overwhelming.

The campaign to limit visitor numbers and focus more on the natural and inspiring experience of gardening was put forward by many attendees





DailyMail / 🏆 86. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Chelsea Flower Show Royal Horticultural Society Organizers Availability Organized Tickets Respect Critics Visitor Numbers Unlimited Atmosphere

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Strictly Come Dancing's new hosts make their first appearance at the Chelsea Flower ShowEmma Willis, Josh Widdicome, and Johannes Radebe, announced as Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman's replacements, showcased their dance moves at the Chelsea Flower Show.

Read more »

New Strictly Come Dancing hosts make first appearance at Chelsea Flower ShowEmma Willis, Josh Widdicome, and Johannes Radebe made their first appearance together at the Chelsea Flower Show as the new hosts of Strictly Come Dancing. They wore figure-hugging waistcoats, white button-down shirts, and olive green flares to show off their dance moves.

Read more »

Gnome More Rules: A Day at Chelsea Flower Show With the Unbanned Garden GnomesOnce branded “tacky,” the garden statues were officially banned from the prestigious Chelsea Flower Show in 1927. Today, they’re back, celebrity-designed and up for auction.

Read more »

Key Takeaways from This Year's Chelsea Furniture and Homeware Ranges at RHS Flower ShowExplains the different trends and new developments in outdoor decor exhibited at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show this year, focusing on multi-purpose sheds, greenhouses, Cotswolds-inspired furniture, al fresco dining, and the lemon as the outdoor decor fruit du jour.

Read more »