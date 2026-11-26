Liam Delap leads Nottingham Forest against Chelsea, exposing defensive flaws as Xabi Alonso scrutinizes errors behind 20 Premier League goals conceded this season.

Liam Delap poses a significant threat to Chelsea as he prepares to lead Nottingham Forest in a crucial Friday Premier League clash. The striker, who previously played against Sunderland and Leeds United, brings a physical presence that challenges the Blues' defensive resolve. This match offers a stark opportunity for opponents to test Chelsea, who have now conceded 20 goals this season, matching the total number of goals they have scored.

Chelsea Defense Records 20 Premier League Goals

Xabi Alonso faces intense scrutiny over the nature of the goals conceded by his squad this term. Despite early applause for the attacking prowess, the defensive vulnerabilities require equal attention and analysis. Daily Mail Sport reviewed all 20 goals to assign Keystone Cops ratings to the players involved, revealing a mix of individual errors and systemic issues.

Also read Oliver Glasner demands Nottingham Forest players learn English

The season began with a setback against Fulham, where Josh King scored in the 23rd minute to make it 1-1. King exploited a gap behind Morgan Rogers, who showed limited defensive awareness compared to his international form. From 16 yards, King blasted the ball, and Robert Sanchez was beaten at his near post, highlighting immediate concerns about the goalkeeper's readiness.

The rating for this incident was 7 out of 10. While Sanchez was eventually replaced by Emiliano Martinez after this game, the initial performance signaled a lack of sharpness in the backline. The error stemmed from a failure to track a runner, a mistake that has plagued the team throughout the campaign.

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Defensive Errors Against Fulham and Brighton

Chelsea faced another defensive lapse against Fulham when Gonzalo Garcia scored in the 54th minute to make it 3-2. This goal involved a critical error from center-back Levi Colwill, who failed to deal with a long ball and headed into empty space. Robert Sanchez then spilled his save, allowing Garcia to score the rebound.

The Keystone Cops rating for this blunder was 8 out of 10, indicating a higher level of individual responsibility. Colwill's inability to clear the danger and Sanchez's poor handling created a situation that should not have been possible at this level. These errors underscore the fragility of the defensive unit under pressure.

Against Brighton, Malick Yalcouye scored in the 35th minute to make it 3-1. The goal originated from a quickly taken long throw in Brighton's own half. Pedro Neto failed to tackle on the wing, allowing Yalcouye to charge forward and assist Charalampos Kostoulas. Kostoulas' shot was saved, but Yalcouye finished with power, hitting the post to score.

This incident received a 7 out of 10 rating. The breakdown in communication and tracking allowed Brighton to exploit the space. Neto's failure to contest the ball and the subsequent lack of cover highlighted the disjointed nature of the defense in transition.

Goalkeeping and Positional Issues Against Arsenal

Emiliano Martinez faced criticism after Kai Havertz scored against Arsenal in the 25th minute. Havertz dashed inside from the right wing, avoiding Wesley Fofana, and scored into a small gap at Martinez's near post from 18 yards. The goal cost Chelsea their lead and exposed the goalkeeper's vulnerability in tight angles.

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The rating for this goal was 6 out of 10. While Fofana was involved, the primary blame lay with Martinez for failing to cover the near post. The incident raised questions about whether Martinez could replicate Sanchez's perceived shortcomings, adding pressure on the Spanish manager to find a reliable solution.

Later against Arsenal, Martin Odegaard scored in the 50th minute to make it 2-1. Fofana was fooled by a dummy from Havertz, allowing Christos Tzolis to pass the ball to Odegaard. Reece James failed to notice Odegaard was unmarked in front of him, leading to the winner. This was rated 6 out of 10, reflecting a combination of good opposition play and defensive lapses.

Critical Mistakes Against Hull City

The defense suffered its lowest rating against Hull City when Mohamed Belloumi scored in the 28th minute. Jorrel Hato committed a fundamental error by letting the ball bounce in front of him. Ryan Giles crossed from the left, and despite Malo Gusto's failure to stop the cross, Hato's inability to deal with the bouncing ball was the critical mistake.

Belloumi waited behind Hato to score, and Hato was subsequently hooked at half-time. The Keystone Cops rating for this goal was 10 out of 10, representing a catastrophic failure of basic defending principles. This incident highlighted the need for improved concentration and technical execution from the full-backs.

Liam Delap and Nottingham Forest will look to exploit these weaknesses further. The upcoming match at the City Ground under the lights presents another challenge for Chelsea's defenders, who must address these errors to avoid further defeats. The stakes are high, as the team's defensive record continues to draw widespread criticism.