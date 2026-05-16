Chelsea and Manchester City clash at Wembley Stadium in the FA Cup final

The text provides updates and analysis on the FA Cup final match between Chelsea and Manchester City at Wembley Stadium. It includes quotes from interim Chelsea boss Calum McFarlane and comments on Cole Palmer's performance.

McFarlane: 'Massive honour to be here'By Harry BamforthCalum McFarlane, Chelsea interim boss, on BBC One: A massive privilege, massive honour. The biggest game of my career.

Hopefully, we can get the performance and the win. My fourth game now as interim, really positive signs we ticked a lot of boxes from the Liverpool game. It is all about consistently, mentality and approach to the game. We are in a good place and we think we can attack this game.

By being the best version of ourselves. The talent we have in this team can compete against teams across Europe. We have had a difficult period we need to put in a performance and get the right result and guarantee ourselves a place in Europe which is massive for this club. 13:42Palmer's time to shineBy Harry BamforthCole Palmer needs to turn up today.

Quite frankly, the lad hasn't been good enough this season; he's been absolutely miles off his best form all campaign. The midfielder hasn't scored a goal since the beginning of March, when Chelsea beat Aston Villa. That was the beginning of the Blues' rancid run of form. Palmer has gone missing when Chelsea needed him most, plain and simple.

He's a brilliant player, don't get me wrong, but this is the worst form of his career by far. At his best, he can change a game at the drop of a hat, and Chelsea need him at his top level today if they want to win some silverware. If a trophy wasn't enough of a motivator, Palmer is playing against the team that let him go just a few years ago.

Surely, that should help. 13:38'Sanchez reminiscent of Cech'By Kieran Gill At Wembley StadiumChelsea goalkeeper Robert Sanchez is warming up at Wembley wearing a Petr Cech-style helmet. It follows his head injury he suffered versus Nottingham Forest less than two weeks ago





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FA Cup Final Chelsea Manchester City Wembley Stadium Calum Mcfarlane Cole Palmer Robert Sanchez Petr Cech Head Injury

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