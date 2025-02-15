Chelfham Mill School Transformed into Community Hub and Wellbeing Retreat

A former school near Barnstaple is being restored and transformed into a community hub and wellbeing retreat, offering a range of facilities including a bistro, watermill, orchard, and accommodation.

The Growforward project announced ambitious plans for the restoration of the former Chelfham Mill School near Barnstaple , envisioning it as a thriving community hub and wellbeing retreat . North Devon Council has granted planning permission for the project, which includes a range of facilities such as a watermill, orchard area, cafe bistro, riverside deck, and an accommodation block.

The project team, comprised of former students, school staff, and local residents, has been allocated 12 months in 2024 to bring the derelict buildings back to life. Their goal is to open the riverside bistro in late 2025, followed by the full retreat centre in 2026. Led by Mr. Argent, a former student of the school, the Growforward project aims to create a 'beating heart for the local community.' He envisions a space welcoming to diverse individuals and organizations, from those seeking meditation retreats to agencies offering training for psychotherapists and counsellors. The project team is dedicated to preserving the local heritage and promoting wellbeing while creating a vibrant and inclusive community space. The project's success hinges on the community's support and involvement. Local residents are encouraged to participate in the restoration process, share their ideas, and contribute to the creation of a space that truly reflects the needs and aspirations of the community. The Growforward project promises to breathe new life into the historic Chelfham Mill School, transforming it into a thriving hub for learning, relaxation, and community engagement





bbchealth / 🏆 143. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Community Project Wellbeing Retreat Historic Restoration Chelfham Mill School Barnstaple

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Auburn City School Board Names New High School Plains High SchoolThe Auburn City School Board has officially named the new high school Plains High School, inspired by Auburn's nickname, 'The Loveliest Village on the Plains.' The school is scheduled to open in August 2028. Details about the school's colors and mascot are still to be determined.

Read more »

Jackson School District Considers Closing Middle School, Merging High Schools to Tackle Budget CrisisFacing a looming $13 million budget shortfall, the Jackson Board of Education is exploring a controversial proposal to close one middle school and merge the district's two high schools. The plan, driven by state aid cuts and declining enrollment, would see Goetz Middle School shut down and potentially sold or rented. McAuliffe Middle School would become the sole upper elementary school for grades 5 and 6, while Jackson Memorial High School would house seventh and eighth graders. Jackson Liberty High School would then serve as the single high school for grades 9-12.

Read more »

Nashville school shooting suspect's social media linked to WI school shooter's social media: sourcesAn alleged portrait is beginning to emerge of the 17-year-old boy who opened fire at his Nashville high school on Wednesday, killing one student and wounding a second student, according to police.

Read more »

Nashville High School Shooting Suspect Linked to Wisconsin School ShooterSolomon Henderson, the alleged shooter in the Nashville, Tennessee high school incident, reportedly praised mass shooters and may have had contact with the suspected Madison, Wisconsin, school shooter's social media account. Henderson died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound after opening fire at Antioch High School, injuring a 17-year-old boy. Police are investigating the motive and Henderson's online presence, which includes photos of past school shooters.

Read more »

Isaac School District Faces Financial Crisis, Threatening Jobs and School ContinuityThe Isaac School District in Phoenix, Arizona, is grappling with a severe financial crisis, raising concerns about the potential loss of pay and benefits for teachers and staff. The district was placed under receivership by the Arizona State Board of Education on January 14, 2024, due to a significant financial shortfall.

Read more »

Darlington School Urges Parents to Turn Off Engines on School RunReid Street Primary School in Darlington is urging parents to turn off their engines while waiting outside the school, as part of the council's Clean Air campaign. Pupils have been handing out leaflets warning about the dangers of pollutants and the school has put up banners encouraging drivers to switch off their engines.

Read more »