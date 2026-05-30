Chefs from The Hound ready to compete in national seafood cook-off

When it comes to cooking seafood, a team of chefs from Auburn is the best in the state.

) - When it comes to cooking seafood, a team of chefs from Auburn is the best in the state. They just won theSeafood Cook-off in Orange Beach .

Now they’re trying to get the title of best in the country. Chef and co-owner ofTwo chefs from The Hound in Auburn just won the Sweet Grown Alabama Seafood Cook-Off. Now they're heading to New Orleans for the national competition.

“A regular night here, we’ve gotten so used to it, and I like to say we’re a well oiled machine,” said Nicolaisen. “Everything is kind of muscle memory and so we know what to expect as we do it day in and day out. Competition is a switch up. It’s not something that I’m familiar with and I don’t do every day, so yeah, it can be a little... it can play on your nerves a little bit.

““It was my first cooking competition,” said Gabe Atkinson, sous chef at The Hound. “I don’t know. I was a good time. I had fun.

It was a lot faster than I thought it would go. ” Two chefs from The Hound in Auburn just won the Sweet Grown Alabama Seafood Cook-Off. Now they're heading to New Orleans for the national competition. The best chefs in the state all got together using only things grown or caught in Alabama.

The winning dish?

“We did a amber roasted Cobia, we put that over a sweet corn puree, we did a Gulf shrimp and Chilton County peach chow chow, and we finished it with a little brown butter corn bread crumble,” said Nicolaisen. Two chefs from The Hound in Auburn just won the Sweet Grown Alabama Seafood Cook-Off. Now they're heading to New Orleans for the national competition.

“Someone behind me even popped champagne and there was spraying like we won the World Series or something. It was pretty crazy but it was cool. ”So, how does one prepare for a national cook-off? Guess they’ll just keep on cookin’!

Chef Robbie and his team will now head to the Great American Seafood Cook-Off on July 25 in New Orleans. Federal judge had sex in chambers with police officer and lied about it, investigation foundWetumpka YMCA unveils newly renovated, expanded facility





wsfa12news / 🏆 338. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

WFSA Alabama Auburn Sweet Grown Alabama Seafood The Hound Orange Beach Competition State Competition National Competition Robbie Nicolaisen Seafood Cook-Off Great American Seafood Cook-Off New Orleans Gabe Atkinson County Road 12 CR12 Gulf Shrimp Chilton County Peaches

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harvey Weinstein’s 35-Year-Old Lawyer Is Ready for the Post-MeToo Era“Movements are important, but they have no place in a criminal courtroom,” Teny Geragos, who has also represented Sean “Diddy” Combs and one of the Alexander brothers, tells Vanity Fair. Would she defend Ghislaine Maxwell? “Yes, absolutely.”

Read more »

Nonfiction Book Publishers Aren’t Remotely Ready for AIThey don’t check facts. How will they check hallucinations?

Read more »

Formula 1’s Sprint Format May Be Ready for a Shake-UpReverse grids, one-shot qualifying, and more points are among ideas being discussed.

Read more »

Top Chefs Urge Rachel Reeves to Slash VAT for Restaurants Amid Industry CrisisBritain's leading chefs, including Tom Kerridge and Yotam Ottolenghi, are calling on Chancellor Rachel Reeves to cut VAT to 10% for restaurants, warning that rising costs and high taxes are pushing the industry toward catastrophe.

Read more »