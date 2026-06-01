Chef Travis Herbert's Journey to Success with Felt Bar & Eatery

Chef Travis Herbert's culinary journey began on a ski lift, where he convinced the chef at Alta Peruvian Lodge to let him work there. This collaborative environment has been key to the success of Felt Bar & Eatery, which has only been open for two years.

Chef Travis Herbert 's culinary journey began on a ski lift, where he convinced the chef at Alta Peruvian Lodge to let him work there. This collaborative environment has been key to the success of Felt Bar & Eatery , which has only been open for two years.

The restaurant has already gained recognition, including a recent nomination for the James Beard Awards. Herbert's passion for cooking started at a young age, as he grew up cooking with his grandma and even making breakfast for eight people at 12 years old. He was raised in Montana, where he and his family hunted and fished for the food they ate.

His first job in the kitchen was as a dishwasher at 14, and he quickly moved into working in the kitchen. Herbert eventually got burned out by the corporate world and moved back to Utah, where he spent three years as a stay-at-home dad. The COVID-19 pandemic hit, and he soon found himself cooking for 30-plus families.

Herbert was busy with the meal-prepping company when he got a call from his business partner about an opportunity that turned into Felt Bar & Eatery. Herbert and his partner did all the renovations for the restaurant and bar themselves, and now the place offers one of the only round bars in the city. At Felt, they have tried to cultivate a collaborative environment for the team, and more than half of the menu is created by the staff themselves.

The restaurant has even started to give a lot of freedoms and flexibilities that some places don't, which has made it a great place to work. Herbert's passion for cooking has been impacted by traveling, as he always makes it a point to try new foods when he goes on a trip





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