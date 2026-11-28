Chef Simon Bonwick has reopened The Crown At Bray, serving classic French bourgeois dishes like beef cheek and treacle tart in a historic Berkshire pub setting.

Chef proprietor Simon Bonwick has returned to the helm of The Crown At Bray, bringing his celebrated unashamedly old-school French bourgeois cooking style to the historic Berkshire pub. Known for his precise culinary techniques and deep respect for traditional French methods, Bonwick takes his role as the sole chef behind the stove with a dedication that honors his culinary hero, Eugénie Mère Brazier. This Lyonnaise culinary legend holds a place of pride in the kitchen, serving as the primary inspiration for Bonwick's approach to food which prioritizes scratch-made ingredients and classic technique over modern trends. The establishment, which previously belonged to Heston Blumenthal, now stands as a testament to Bonwick's commitment to high-quality, hearty dining within a cozy, traditional pub environment.

Core Details Of The Culinary Offering

The menu at The Crown At Bray is intentionally short, offering just four mains, four starters, and a couple of puddings to ensure every dish meets Bonwick's exacting standards for quality and execution. Each item is crafted from scratch in a tiny kitchen where Bonwick often works alone, allowing for meticulous attention to detail that defines the restaurant's reputation. The dining experience begins with fresh, warm bread featuring a soft crumb and chewy crust, served alongside a small pot of chicken liver parfait. This starter is described as being as smooth as an Alain Delon wink and rich as the Sun King, with subtle hints of booze and a whisper of the farmyard that showcase Bonwick's ability to balance richness with refinement.

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Another standout starter is the mushroom parfait, which relies on double cream but manages to remain astonishingly light in texture. It is elevated by a sharp, black-truffle infused dressing and accompanied by ribbons of pickled carrot and cucumber that add necessary crunch and acidity to the palate. For the main course, Bonwick serves two great lozenges of beef cheek, characterized by an exterior as black as Satan's soul while remaining soft but never mushy inside. The meat is paired with a sticky, shiny, lip-coating sauce created by reducing stock for hours and emboldening it with an excess of butter and a fistful of fried lardons. A bowl of diced swede and carrot, drenched in still more butter, completes this meat and two veg presentation, demonstrating Bonwick's belief in cooking with big-hearted generosity.

Stakeholder Positions And Culinary Philosophy

Simon Bonwick's culinary journey has been marked by a distinct relationship with accolades, having once described the Michelin star he won at The Crown at Burchett's Green in Berkshire as Voldemort. He was reportedly happier without the accolade after his time there, a sentiment that suggests a preference for culinary freedom over institutional validation. This philosophy is evident in his current execution at The Crown At Bray, where the focus is on skill, art, and the tangible joy of feeding guests rather than chasing awards. Bonwick's approach is deeply personal, often involving his son Charlie in previous ventures like The Dew Drop Inn near Maidenhead, but now standing alone to ensure every plate reflects his unique vision of traditional French cooking.

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The atmosphere of The Crown At Bray complements Bonwick's food, described as a proper old boozer with a cosy pipe and slipper kind of feel. The space is divided equally between drinking and eating, featuring cask ales, a crackling fire, pickled eggs, and low wooden beams that evoke a sense of timeless tradition. This setting provides the perfect backdrop for Bonwick's unapologetically rich and generous dishes, which contrast sharply with the lighter, more health-conscious trends prevalent in modern dining. The combination of the rustic environment and the sophisticated, labor-intensive cuisine creates a dining experience that feels both comforting and exceptionally high-end.

Real World Impact And Visitor Details

Diners visiting The Crown At Bray can expect to spend about £35 per head, a price point that reflects the high-quality ingredients and extensive preparation involved in each dish. The restaurant is located on High Street in Bray, Maidenhead, with the postal code SL6, and guests can find more information by visiting thecrownatbray.com. The menu continues with dessert offerings such as a great slice of brie de Meaux, perfectly kept and served with a chewy, slightly salty flapjack, before concluding with a treacle tart that is densely delightful with the most beautiful shortcrust pastry. This final sweet course reinforces Bonwick's mastery of classic British and French desserts, ensuring the meal ends on a note of indulgent satisfaction.

Bonwick's return to The Crown At Bray marks a significant moment for local dining, offering a stark alternative to average pub grub by delivering Michelin-starred level technique in a relaxed setting. His cooking style, heavily influenced by the bourgeois traditions of Mère Brazier, emphasizes the importance of butter, stock, and patience in creating flavorful, satisfying meals. For food enthusiasts and casual diners alike, The Crown At Bray offers a chance to experience this rigorous yet generous approach to cooking, where every element from the chicken liver parfait to the treacle tart is crafted with significant care. The establishment remains a beacon of traditional culinary arts, proving that old-school techniques continue to resonate with modern audiences seeking authenticity and depth in their food.