Chef Sara Polczynski Shares Three Fall Stew Recipes

San Diego chef Sara Polczynski offers three distinct stew recipes featuring chicken, vegetables, and seafood to celebrate the cooler fall season with hearty one-pot meals.

As the summer heat finally recedes, San Diego chef Sara Polczynski invites home cooks to embrace the cooler weather with a collection of comforting stews. The transition into autumn provides the perfect opportunity to reconnect with the stove and prepare warm, nourishing meals that can sustain families through the changing seasons. Polczynski, known for her pastry expertise and vocational cooking instruction, has curated three diverse recipes designed to offer heartiness without requiring hours of labor.

Mediterranean Chicken Stew Details

The Meyer Lemon, Fennel, White Bean and Chicken Stew serves as a vibrant introduction to Polczynski's culinary approach, blending Mediterranean flavors with accessible ingredients. This dish features boneless chicken thighs, Yukon Gold potatoes, cannellini beans, sauteed fennel, and Castelvetrano green olives, all accented by the bright acidity of Meyer lemons. The combination creates a saucy, rich texture that stands alone as a complete meal or pairs well with crusty bread for dipping.

Also read Italian Chef Fired in Pizza Feud Says He’s Now a National Hero

Polczynski emphasizes the importance of using skinless chicken thighs to ensure the best texture, noting that while bone-in meat is acceptable, the skin tends to become rubbery during the cooking process. The dark meat of the thighs offers superior flavor compared to white meat and remains tender even if slightly overcooked. For optimal results, chefs should keep the thighs whole or cut them in half if they are particularly large, allowing them to break down gently over time.

The choice of potato is critical for maintaining the stew's structure throughout the forty-five-minute simmering period. Polczynski advises against using Russet potatoes, which disintegrate, or red potatoes, which she finds too waxy. Instead, Yukon Gold potatoes provide a creamy interior while holding their shape firmly. To enhance the sauce, half of the cannellini beans can be mashed and stirred in at the end along with the kale.

Advertisement

Vegetarian Wild Rice Variation

The second recipe, Wild Rice, Butternut Squash and Bean Stew, offers a colorful and robust vegetarian option that builds on classic flavor combinations. Polczynski elevates this traditional mix by incorporating mixed dried mushrooms, with a specific recommendation for porcinis to maximize umami depth. Fresh baby king oyster mushrooms are also added to provide varied textures and earthy notes within the broth.

Squash selection plays a significant role in the sweetness and flavor profile of this dish. While butternut squash is a standard choice, Polczynski prefers honeynut squash for its enhanced sweetness and complexity. Alternative winter squashes such as acorn, kabocha, or delicata can also be used successfully. The bean component remains flexible, allowing for substitutions like lentils, pintos, black-eyed peas, garbanzos, or even swapping the wild rice for grains like farro, barley, or quinoa.

Finishing touches are essential for this vegetarian creation. Polczynski recommends garnishing the stew generously with grated Parmesan cheese to add a salty, savory contrast to the sweet squash and earthy mushrooms. Tuscan kale is the preferred green for its durability during cooking, ensuring it does not wilt excessively like spinach or chard might.

Spicy Seafood Stew Options

The final entry in Polczynski's lineup is the Red Chile Seafood Stew, a dish tailored for those who enjoy bold spices and ocean-fresh ingredients. This stew incorporates shrimp, rockfish fillets, and mussels, though Polczynski notes that any raw seafood will yield delicious results when prepared correctly. The inclusion of red chiles provides a warming heat that complements the delicate flavors of the fish and shellfish.

Advertisement

Unlike traditional beef stews that require long braising times to tough cuts of meat, these three recipes are designed to be prepared quickly without the need for a pressure cooker. Polczynski explains that while stews are typically heartier and less brothy than soups, involving proteins cooked for extended periods, her methods prioritize efficiency. This makes them ideal for weeknight dinners or meal prepping for the week ahead.

Polczynski's expertise in teaching vocational cooking classes informs the practicality of these recipes. She highlights that the chicken stew can technically be roasted in the oven for an hour, but the stovetop method yields a saucier consistency that she personally favors. Whether freezing batches for later or enjoying fresh from the pot, these dishes demonstrate how simple ingredients can create complex, satisfying meals for the fall season.