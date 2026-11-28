Rosa's Thai founder Saiphin Moore exposes fake Thai restaurant shortcuts. Learn which dishes like neon Pad Thai and jarred curries signal poor quality and what to order instead.

Saiphin Moore, the founder of the well-known Rosa's Thai restaurant chain, has issued a stark warning to diners seeking genuine culinary experiences outside of their establishments. She revealed that many UK eateries claiming to serve authentic Thai food are actually relying on industrial shortcuts that completely undermine traditional flavors and techniques.

Moore emphasized that while some restaurants offer visually appealing settings, the kitchens often lack the fundamental skills required for proper Thai cooking. She noted that staff frequently misuse basic equipment like woks and fail to prepare dishes from scratch, resulting in meals that bear little resemblance to genuine Thai heritage.

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How Restaurants Cut Corners

According to Moore, a primary indicator of low-quality Thai food is the reliance on pre-made ingredients rather than fresh components. Many establishments use green curry paste sourced from jars instead of grinding fresh herbs daily. They also substitute fresh vegetables with frozen alternatives, use stale rice, and incorporate tinned fruit to mimic sweetness without the natural complexity of fresh produce.

Another common shortcut involves the preparation of satay chicken. Instead of marinating the meat overnight in a mixture of spices and coconut milk to develop deep flavors, these kitchens simply apply peanut butter directly to the protein. This method creates a dry, one-dimensional taste that lacks the aromatic depth characteristic of traditional satay.

Pad Thai And Green Curry Flaws

One of the most common dishes to be incorrectly prepared is Pad Thai. Moore described inauthentic versions as having a neon orange color, a gloopy texture, and a flavor profile dominated by ketchup and sugar. Authentic Pad Thai should present a balanced sequence of flavors, starting with the sourness of tamarind, followed by salty and sweet notes, and finishing with a distinct smoky flavor imparted by a properly heated wok.

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Proper Pad Thai should never be swimming in excess sauce. If a restaurant serves this dish, Moore suggests ordering Pad See Ew instead. This noodle dish features flat rice noodles, spring greens, egg, and dark soy sauce, allowing diners to immediately assess whether the kitchen possesses the technical skill to manage wok temperatures correctly.

Green curry presents similar issues in many mainstream restaurants. Moore explained that UK versions are often merely coconut milk mixed with jarred green paste and chicken, lacking fresh herbs and exhibiting a flat taste. Uniformly pale green curries with no aromatic bite are clear signs of inauthenticity and poor quality control in the kitchen.

Soups And Curries Worth Skipping

Tom Yum soup is frequently misrepresented when it tastes like simple lemon juice, chili powder, and stock cubes. Genuine Tom Yum must deliver a complex sour and herbal hit derived from fresh lemongrass, galangal, lime leaves, and mushrooms. If the soup merely burns the palate without offering depth, it indicates the use of powdered mixes rather than fresh aromatics.

For those seeking relief from overly spicy soups, Tom Kha Gai is recommended as a superior alternative. This dish combines coconut milk with galangal, chicken, and mushrooms to create a creamy yet fresh and sour profile. It is significantly more difficult for restaurants to fake this specific balance using powder, making it a reliable indicator of kitchen competence.

Massaman curry is often degraded in the UK into a brown, sweet, and peanut-buttery sauce devoid of spice complexity. Authentic Massaman is slow-cooked and aromatic, utilizing a intricate blend of cinnamon, star anise, cardamom, and tamarind. If a curry is just sweet with no layered spice notes, it fails to meet the standards of traditional Thai culinary arts.

Red Curry And Satay Shortcuts

Watery red curry containing rubbery bamboo shoots, frozen peas, and carrots is a hallmark of bulk-buy convenience meals. Fresh Thai curry should be vibrant and feature crisp vegetables, Thai aubergine, and fresh basil that retains its bright green color. These visual and textural cues are essential for determining the freshness of the ingredients used.

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Instead of standard red curry, Moore advises ordering Gaeng Pa, also known as Jungle Curry. This dish contains no coconut milk and relies entirely on herbs, chili, peppercorns, and vegetables. Reflecting her own Lao heritage, this curry style is robust and highlights the chef's ability to balance strong, unmasked flavors without relying on creamy thickeners.

Dry satay chicken skewers served with a gloopy, sweet peanut sauce that tastes distinctly like peanut butter are classic examples of kitchen shortcuts. Real satay requires meat marinated overnight in turmeric, cumin, and coconut milk, then grilled over charcoal. The accompanying peanut sauce should be light and tangy, not thick and overly sweet.

Chinese Imitations And Fresh Salads

Moore pointed out that crispy duck with pancakes is a Chinese dish that has erroneously appeared on nearly every Thai menu in the UK. This item usually consists of pre-cooked duck that is simply reheated. Its presence on a menu signals a lack of understanding of Thai food, as it offers no insight into the restaurant's actual Thai culinary capabilities.

Larb is the recommended alternative to such Chinese-Thai hybrids. This traditional Thai salad is made with minced pork, chicken, or duck, mixed with toasted rice powder, lime, chili, mint, and shallots. It is fresh, sour, spicy, and crunchy. A restaurant that prepares excellent larb demonstrates a high level of skill and freshness that diners can trust across the entire menu.

Menus laden with sweet chili sauce, sweet and sour dishes, and generic Thai sweet chili are not serving authentic Thai food. Moore explained that real Thai cuisine is rarely just sweet. Sweet chili sauce is often a takeaway condiment rather than a staple of home-style Thai cooking.

Som Tam, or papaya salad, serves as the ultimate test of a restaurant's commitment to freshness. Made fresh to order with green papaya, lime, fish sauce, palm sugar, dried shrimp, peanuts, and chili, this dish changes slightly with every preparation. If Som Tam is made in front of you and tastes distinctly fresh and complex, it confirms the kitchen uses high-quality, authentic ingredients.