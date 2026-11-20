Hosting Thanksgiving this year? A tri-state chef shares simple ways to save on turkey, sides, broth and more without sacrificing flavor.

With food prices still straining household budgets, shoppers looking to host Thanksgiving dinner without overspending may find savings in some unexpected places.in Tenafly and a Food & Wine best burger winner, shared budget-friendly shopping tips while browsing an Associated Supermarket in Brooklyn with Eyewitness News.

"Growing up in Brooklyn, actually going to the supermarket was a night out for us," Landano said. "My mom would put us in aisles to see what was the cheapest but the best and the most flavorful. ""The best thing about a store circular is there is stuff especially during the holidays," Landano said, noting that some discounts aren't always obvious when walking through the aisles.

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For holiday drinks, shoppers can save by comparing similar products and taking advantage of multi-buy promotions. When it comes to the main course, Landano said many supermarkets across the tri-state area offer free turkey promotions tied to minimum spending requirements. Some shoppers also recommend buying a turkey breast instead of a whole bird to reduce waste and take advantage of other promotions, such as free ham or lasagna offers.

For side dishes, Landano said frozen vegetables can often be a better value than fresh produce, especially for casseroles.

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"We automatically reach for the familiar," Landano said, but generic and store-brand options can offer similar flavor at a lower cost. "You have to look before you shop," Landano said. A single jar can be used to make multiple batches of broth and can add flavor to stuffing, mashed potatoes and homemade gravy. For gravy, she suggests using turkey drippings combined with bouillon rather than buying prepared gravy.

After filling a cart with drinks, four side dishes and a turkey obtained through a store promotion, the total came to just over $32. Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you! Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailingNJ mom faced with birth certificate issue after adopting twins