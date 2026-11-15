Chef Oscar Rosas Held Captive by Colombian Gang for Cannibalism

Former New York-trained chef Oscar Rosas claims he was held hostage by Los Sayayines gang in Bogota for three years and forced to prepare human flesh for criminal elites.

Former New York-trained chef Oscar Rosas claims he was held captive for three years by the Los Sayayines criminal gang in the El Bronx district of Bogota, where he was allegedly forced to prepare and consume human flesh. The 61-year-old chef, who once cooked for world-renowned restaurants in Europe and the United States, says his descent into a devastating heroin addiction left him vulnerable to recruitment by the brutal organization.

Background of Chef Oscar Rosas

Rosas completed his professional culinary training in New York during the early stages of his career, spending the majority of his thirties working in high-end establishments across Europe. Despite achieving significant professional success and cooking for some of the best restaurants in the world, Rosas states that his personal life was spiraling out of control due to a severe and relentless substance abuse problem. Facing a ruined career and having nowhere else to go, he decided to return to Colombia with no money and struggling with an active heroin addiction.

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The Recruitment by Los Sayayines

Upon returning to Colombia, Rosas moved into the El Bronx, a notorious and lawless slum in the heart of Bogota that was then recognized as one of the country's most dangerous open-air drug markets. This area was controlled by dealers, hitmen, prostitutes, and heavily armed criminal organizations. In this vulnerable state, Rosas claims he fell into the hands of the Los Sayayines, a brutal gang that served as the enforcement arm for the neighborhood. He took up various jobs to fund his addiction, eventually accepting an offer from the gang to cook for a dinner party in exchange for heroin and crack cocaine.

Captivity and Rituals in El Bronx Tunnels

El Bronx is built atop a labyrinth of secret underground tunnels and alleyways connected to dilapidated buildings, which criminal groups used to conduct their dealings. Rosas was told the dinner party would take place underground with high-profile gang leaders from around the world as guests. The gang provided him with silverware, good wines, and champagne. However, once he descended into the tunnel, he was held captive and subjected to satanic rituals involving a woman holding a dead chicken and snails, followed by a beating from a gang member who told him he would never leave.

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Alleged Cannibalism and Organ Trafficking

Rosas alleges that he was forced to prepare human remains as a stew for underground dinner parties attended by bloodthirsty international criminals. He describes being threatened with a gun pointed at his head and being told to cook the dismembered bodies or be eaten himself. For three years, he claims he was forced to perform these acts daily and was only allowed to eat human meat. Additionally, he states that men in coats would arrive every few days with large suitcases to take organs he was forced to remove from human bodies, facilitating a horrific organ trafficking operation.

Recovery and Current Activities

Rosas has now been sober for eleven years and runs a rehabilitation facility for drug addicts in Bucaramanga, Colombia. During his interview, he interrupted the conversation to pray, recalling the trauma of his captivity. He describes the experience as the hardest thing he has ever had to do in his life, emphasizing that he had no choice but to comply with the gang's demands to survive the ordeal. His account highlights the extreme dangers present in the El Bronx district during that period of its history.