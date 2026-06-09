Chef Nelson German's New Cookbook 'Caribbean Cocktails' Celebrates Afro-Latino Heritage

Chef Nelson German, the chef-owner of Oakland's Afro-Latino and Dominican restaurants alaMar and Sobre Mesa, has recently authored a cocktail cookbook, 'Caribbean Cocktails' (Ten Speed Press, $24). The book showcases thoughtful recipes celebrating German's Dominican and African American heritage and culinary influences. German's passion for cocktails began when he stepped behind the bar for the first time just eight years ago. He fell in love with the art of the cocktail and decided to build the book around a collection of his craft Caribbean cocktails.

Chef Nelson German , the chef-owner at Oakland 's alaMar Kitchen & Bar and the Afro-Latin cocktail lounge Sobre Mesa, recently authored a cocktail cookbook , ' Caribbean Cocktails ' (Ten Speed Press, $24) sharing how to prepare some of his Afro-Latino cocktail and culinary creations.

When it comes to culinary names in the East Bay, Chef Nelson German is among the biggest. But when the chef-owner of Oakland's Afro-Latino and Dominican restaurants alaMar and Sobre Mesa decided to write his first cookbook, he took an unusual path.

Instead of sharing recipes from the kitchens where he's been a chef for nearly 30 years, he decided to build the book around a collection of his craft Caribbean cocktails - despite stepping behind the bar for the first time just eight years ago. We chatted with him recently to learn more about his newfound appreciation for the art of the cocktail and his new cookbook, 'Caribbean Cocktails: Drinks and Bites from the Afro-Latino Diaspora' by Chef Nelson German and Andréa Lawson Gray showcases thoughtful recipes celebrating German's Dominican and African American heritage and culinary influences.

At first, I was working on a cookbook, but when we pitched the book out, the team knew that I do cocktails and asked what I thought about doing a cocktail book. It was an amazing opportunity - I love cocktails.

I was forced to do it one time at my business, and it became one of my biggest passions. has the culture and still has some storytelling in there, but it does something that's fun and really celebrates not just my roots but a lot of underrepresented people. Caribbean culture is getting highlighted a lot right now, especially Afro-Latinos like Puerto Ricans, Dominicans, Cubans - all sorts of different people - and it was the right timing for something really cool and different.

Things really started in 2018 during a First Friday in Oakland. I've probably been a chef for about 29 years - it's the love of my life. But as a restaurant owner, you've got to do it all. You've got to be a plumber, an electrician, and sometimes a bartender.

It was a time when I had to make a decision. I put myself behind the bar, and I fell in love with it. It was like cooking, but it was nerve-wracking, because I was in front of people. It was so invigorating for me.

From then on, after that night, I told myself I wanted to do it more and put myself behind the bar for almost a year learning the craft, researching through books and the Internet, and talking to peers in the industry - people who had been bartending for years, especially bartenders of color. Hearing these stories made me realize how much respect I have for bartenders and people who are at the bar.

It made me realize how important they are - they're like chefs. They're creators. They're telling these beautiful stories, and that first drink that hits the table sets a precedent for the whole experience. Bartender Anissa Kiyenba makes welcoming drinks named Nelsons, inspired by Nelson German, the chef-owner of Sobre Mesa and alaMar, during his 'Caribbean Cocktail' book launch party at Sobre Mesa in Oakland on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

Book launch party welcoming cocktails called Nelsons, inspired by Nelson German, the chef-owner of Sobre Mesa and alaMar, are prepared during his 'Caribbean Cocktail' event at Sobre Mesa in Oakland on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Black bean hummus served with a sourdough baguette, ripe plantain salsa and pickled peppers is featured on the menu during the launch party for the book 'Caribbean Cocktail' at Sobre Mesa in Oakland on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

The book's author, Nelson German, is the chef-owner of Sobre Mesa and alaMar. Copies of the book 'Caribbean Cocktail' sit on a table for guests and customers during the launch party at Sobre Mesa in Oakland on Saturday, June 6, 2026. Nelson German, left, the chef-owner of Sobre Mesa and alaMar, and co-author Andrea Lawson Gray pose together during their 'Caribbean Cocktail' book launch party at Sobre Mesa in Oakland on Saturday, June 6, 2026.

That's why it became so fun for me, because I realized how intertwined they are. With making cocktails, you are cooking but using liquids, and there's the science behind everything, the amount that you're putting in and the flavors that you're putting together - it's very culinary





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