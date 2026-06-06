Chef José Andrés Reveals Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kindness Behind the Scenes

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's friend Chef José Andrés has revealed how the couple is always helping others - even behind the scenes. He said that the couple often call or text him as disasters develop, asking what they can do to help.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle 's friend Chef José Andrés has revealed how the couple is always helping others - even behind the scenes. He said that the couple often call or text him as disasters develop, asking what they can do to help.

Andrés' World Central Kitchen nonprofit partnered with the Duke and Duchess's Archewell Philanthropies in 2020 to help those in need. The chef praised the couple's efforts to maintain a normal life while carrying on in the public eye. He also talked about their ordinary friendship, saying they talk about everyday things like life, family, and good times.

Andrés also shared that the couple is always caring about the things happening in the world and don't have to do it, but they sincerely do it because they care. The chef also mentioned Harry's visit to Ukraine in April, where he brought awareness to those aiding the injured and war veterans.

As for their family life with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, Andrés said that much of it is private, but they made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family. He also talked about how they enjoy an ordinary friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan, and how they talk about everyday things when they see each other or have conversations.

The chef's comments were published on Friday and give a glimpse into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Andrés' World Central Kitchen nonprofit partnered with the Duke and Duchess's Archewell Philanthropies in 2020 to help those in need. The chef praised the couple's efforts to maintain a normal life while carrying on in the public eye. He also talked about their ordinary friendship, saying they talk about everyday things like life, family, and good times.

Andrés also shared that the couple is always caring about the things happening in the world and don't have to do it, but they sincerely do it because they care. The chef also mentioned Harry's visit to Ukraine in April, where he brought awareness to those aiding the injured and war veterans.

As for their family life with Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, Andrés said that much of it is private, but they made their kitchen the meeting place like every other family. He also talked about how they enjoy an ordinary friendship with Prince Harry and Meghan, and how they talk about everyday things when they see each other or have conversations.

The chef's comments were published on Friday and give a glimpse into the private lives of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.





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Prince Harry Meghan Markle Chef José Andrés Archewell Philanthropies World Central Kitchen Ukraine Prince Archie Princess Lilibet

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