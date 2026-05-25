Chef José Andrés’ New Book ‘Spain My Way’ Combines Spanish Recipes with Stories about the History and Culture of Spanish Cuisine

Chef José Andrés, a renowned chef and restaurateur, has published a new book, ‘Spain My Way: Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard.’ The book combines Spanish recipes with stories about the history and culture of Spanish cuisine. It features dishes like Paella Valencia, Cachopo, Espinacas, and Mollete de pringa.

Chef José Andrés , who has published a new book, ‘ Spain My Way : Eat, Drink, and Cook Like a Spaniard,’ enjoys tapas at a window seat at La Retasca in Madrid, while a woman outside seems to recognize him.

The book combines Spanish recipes with stories about the history and culture of Spanish cuisine. Hungry dining companions dip their spoons into Paella Valencia in a photo from the book, and Chef José Andrés cooks a fish in another photo. The introduction of tomatoes to Spain made the country’s cuisine richer, according to the chef. He shares how his family and friends in Spain eat together in his new book.

Spanish chef Sacha Hormaechea prepares Tortilla Vaga a la Sacha – a lazy tortilla – as seen in the book. Mollete de pringa – a Spanish meat sandwich and bun – is also featured. Wine is poured into a pitcher of sangria in a photo from the book. Chef José Andrés cooks a fish in a photo from the book.

Espinacas – Jaleo’s Catalan-style spinach – is served in a photo from the book. The book is filled with stories from the chef’s life as a diner and a chef. Out now, ‘Spain My Way’ is available for purchase





mercnews / 🏆 88. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Spain My Way José Andrés Spanish Cuisine Recipes History And Culture Paella Valencia Cachopo Espinacas Mollete De Pringa

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cub Scouts place flags on 2,700 graves at Alabama veterans cemetery in Spanish FortSPANISH FORT, Ala. -- School may be out, but more than 25 boys and girls spent part of their day learning about service and sacrifice at the Alabama State Veter

Read more »

High school baseball: American Fork adds to 6A dynasty; Spanish Fork repeats in 5AThe final day of the Utah high school sports season saw two baseball teams repeat as state champions.

Read more »

Good Samaritans Save British Tourist from Drowning in Spanish MarinaTwo security staff from a nightclub in Spain saved a British tourist's life after he almost drowned in a marina. The man had reportedly gone to be sick and lost his balance, falling into the water. The rescuers were able to pull him out and save his life, with one of them saying 'he's almost died there.'

Read more »

Spanish police beat Gaza flotilla activists with batons at Bilbao AirportBasque police clashed with Gaza flotilla activists at Bilbao Airport in Spain, leading to the arrest of four people. The incident occurred amid widespread condemnation of an Israeli minister who mocked the activists during their captivity. Amnesty International has called for accountability over the use of force.

Read more »