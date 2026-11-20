Gordon Ramsay becomes the fourth chef and first British chef to receive a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on November 18, 2026, alongside family and peers.

Celebrity chef and television personality Gordon Ramsay was honored with a permanent star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Wednesday, November 18, 2026. The ceremony marked a historic milestone, making Ramsay the first British chef and the fourth chef overall to receive the prestigious distinction. The event took place at 6201 Hollywood Blvd., near Argyle Avenue, at 11:30 a.m., drawing an array of notable figures from the culinary and entertainment industries.

Ramsay Achieves Historic Chef Milestone

Ramsay stands as the fourth chef in history to join the Walk of Fame, following culinary luminaries Bobby Flay, who received his star in 2015, Wolfgang Puck in 2017, and Guy Fieri in 2019. His star is the 2,864th awarded since the completion of the Walk of Fame in 1961, which originally featured 1,558 stars. This placement cements his status as a global icon who has transcended the culinary world to become a household name recognized across multiple continents and demographics.

Also read Famed celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay receives star on Hollywood Walk of Fame

Family and Peers Join the Celebration

Los Angeles chef Nancy Silverton, actor Joel McHale, and restaurateur Lisa Vanderpump attended the ceremony to celebrate the occasion. Entertainments Tonight host Kevin Frazier served as the master of ceremonies, guiding the event with professional flair. Ramsay's wife, Tana Ramsay, and their daughter, Tilly Ramsay, were also present, posing with their newly unveiled star for photographers. Hollywood Chamber of Commerce President Ron Frierson joined the group, highlighting the collaborative effort behind the honor.

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Speeches Highlight Ramsay's Character and Fame

Joel McHale joked that Gordon is already the most famous Gordon in history, overshadowing even ancient Egyptian pharaohs with that name. He noted that the sheer magnitude of Ramsay's fame makes him one of the most recognizable people on the planet. Lisa Vanderpump praised Ramsay's personality, describing him as generous, sentimental, and genuinely kind. She emphasized that he makes everyone around him better, a trait she noted is rare in such high-profile circles.

Ramsay Reflects on Career and Future Plans

Ramsay expressed his disbelief and gratitude, stating he felt like the luckiest chef on the planet for doing what he dreams of every day. He thanked the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce and promised to polish his star every week. The ceremony occurred just one day before the second-season premiere of his latest Fox series, Next Level Baker. Ramsay traced his roots back to Scotland and England, noting his early athletic dreams and subsequent transition to culinary arts, which led to owning restaurants with multiple Michelin stars.