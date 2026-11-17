Chef Eyal Shani launches Bella, a Southern Italian restaurant at Sixty Les Hotel in the Lower East Side, marking his second collaboration with the Sixty Hotels brand.

Chef Eyal Shani, known for his Michelin-starred Shmoné in the West Village, is launching Bella, a new Southern Italian restaurant in the Lower East Side. The establishment opens next month at the boutique hotel Sixty Les, marking a significant expansion for Shani's hospitality portfolio.

This new venue represents Shani's second partnership with Sixty Hotels. His company, Good People Group, previously opened a Malka outpost at Sixty Beverly Hills in August, demonstrating a strategic focus on high-profile hotel integrations.

Also read Brooklyn Beckham takes another dig at dad David as family feud rages on

Italian Cuisine Departure

Bella offers southern Italian fare, which stands in contrast to Shani's usual Israeli-focused menus. His other ventures include Shmoné and Shmoné Wine in the West Village, Miznon restaurants specializing in Israeli street food, and HaSalon, Malka, and Port Sa'id, bringing his global footprint to more than 40 restaurants worldwide.

Shani emphasized a departure from traditional Italian stereotypes. He told Side Dish that the team is not interested in serving familiar symbols of Italy but wants to dive into the country's depths to explore its ingredients, traditions, and culinary heart.

Advertisement

Restaurant Design and Layout

The venue features a long staircase leading to an entrance that opens to an antipasti table, with a cocktail bar on one side and the main dining room on the other. The space includes a private dining room and a dedicated private area for two guests.

Design elements include a marble bar, counter seating, and large windows overlooking the neighborhood. This layout supports a lively atmosphere suitable for both quick meals and leisurely dining with friends and family.

Menu Philosophy and Offerings

At the core of the menu is Shani's philosophy of the naked tomato, representing food in its purest and most honest form. The offerings focus on antipasti dishes, house-made breads, pizzas, fresh vegetables, and fish prepared in non-traditional ways.

The beverage program features craft cocktails and vermouths served with soda. Notable drinks include the Kalimotxo, a mix of Coca-Cola and red wine, and the Black Velvet, which pairs Guinness with sparkling wine.

Advertisement

Recent Neighborhood Expansions

The December opening of Bella follows rapid expansions by Shani in the local area. He recently opened a Naked Tomato location at Williamsburg Wharf and a Miznon in the West Village last month. These venues bring his signature pitas and cauliflower dishes to the neighborhood, along with elevated items like octopus matbucha, whole dorade sculpture, and Miznon-style ratatouille with HB egg and tahini.

Menu options also include GPL-friendly half pitas with combinations such as bellini pita and mussels swirled with herbs in a pita. This strategic rollout solidifies Shani's presence across multiple prominent New York City dining districts.