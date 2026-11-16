Chef Bae Shares Journey of Loss and Joy After Stillbirth

Chef Bae reveals her personal story of surviving a stillbirth in December 2017 and navigating four miscarriages before welcoming two daughters.

Chef Bae, a prominent Southern soul food chef and cookbook author, has opened up about her harrowing journey through pregnancy loss, revealing that she experienced a stillbirth in December 2017 followed by multiple miscarriages before finally welcoming two daughters into her family.

December 2017 Stillbirth in Cleveland

Chef Bae was 27 weeks pregnant, approaching her third trimester, when she experienced worsening cramps that led her to a hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, in December 2017. Instead of the reassurance she hoped for, medical professionals informed her that her son's heart had stopped beating. On December 12, during a snowstorm, she went into labor and gave birth to her son, holding him and expressing her love before being forced to say goodbye. The hospital provided keepsakes including his footprints and a bereavement teddy bear, a gesture Chef Bae found difficult to process as she left without her baby.

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Years of Pregnancy Loss and Grief

In the years following the stillbirth, Chef Bae and her husband continued to try for another child, but their journey was marked by further heartbreak. She experienced an early pregnancy loss in February 2019, and later that year, another pregnancy proved non-viable, resulting in a D&C procedure in January 2020. By November 2022, she suffered another early loss, and shortly after the new year, she discovered another positive pregnancy test that ultimately faded, indicating another miscarriage. These experiences left her with complicated emotions, where a positive test brought both excitement and fear of another potential loss.

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Twin Pregnancy and Successful Birth

Despite the recent losses, Chef Bae took a pregnancy test in March, two months after her last miscarriage, which proved positive. This pregnancy began with twins, but around nine or ten weeks, she learned that one twin had stopped developing, forcing her to mourn one baby while continuing to carry another. On November 13, 2023, she successfully gave birth to her daughter, finally leaving the hospital with her child in her arms. She expressed overwhelming love and gratitude, though she still missed her son from 2017, recognizing that happiness and grief can coexist.

Recent Birth and Reflective Outlook

In January 2025, Chef Bae learned she was pregnant again, and on September 11, 2025, she welcomed her second daughter. Across seven pregnancies, she endured the stillbirth of her son, the loss of one twin, and four miscarriages. Now raising two beautiful daughters, Chef Bae reflects on turning 40, her faith in God, and the joy her children have brought into her life. She continues to operate her culinary business and shares recipes with millions online, hoping to offer compassion to others who experience similar joys and sorrows in their family growth.