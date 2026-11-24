Veteran chef Andrea Frizzi launches Risica Milanese in Denver's Cherry Creek neighborhood, offering authentic Milan-style pizzas and extended lunch hours starting at 11 a.m.

Veteran restaurateur Andrea Frizzi has officially launched Risica Milanese, a new pizzeria and wine bar located in Denver. The establishment opened its doors in October, following a rigorous two-year development period that tested Frizzi's patience and resolve. Situated in the ground-floor retail space of a luxury high-rise building at 3463 Walnut St, the venue marks Frizzi's third major dining concept in the city. The location joins his previous successes, Il Posto and Vero, cementing his long-standing presence in the Denver culinary landscape.

Authentic Milan-Style Pizza Ingredients

Risica specializes in Milanese-style pizza, characterized by a light sourdough crust that Frizzi describes as more delicate than the dough used at his earlier pizzeria, Vero. The menu features eleven specialty pizzas, with prices ranging from $16 to $20. A key differentiator for Risica is the strict sourcing of its core ingredients. Frizzi imports all flour, tomatoes, and olive oil directly from Italy to ensure authenticity. The signature La Frizzi pizza, priced at $18, showcases San Marzano tomatoes, fior di latte, Grana Padano, basil, extra virgin olive oil, prosciutto di Parma, and arugula. This specific pie is also Frizzi's personal favorite among the menu offerings.

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Stakeholder Insights and Culinary Strategy

The 59-year-old chef draws on deep personal faith and family support to navigate the complexities of opening a new restaurant. Frizzi credits a tattoo of a quote from Paulo Coelho's 1988 novel The Alchemist for providing comfort during the lengthy build-up to the October launch. The inscription reads, When you want something, all the universe conspires in helping you to achieve it. He cites the extensive network of friends and family who stood behind him as a critical factor in sustaining his career. This sentiment is reflected in the menu variety, which extends beyond pizza to include the Zucca for $17, featuring acorn squash, thyme, hot honey, Sottocenere cheese, and Grana Padano.

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Unique Menu Items and Pricing

Besides traditional slices, Risica offers innovative items such as the Cesare Portafogli, a handheld baked pocket of pizza dough filled with burrata, prosciutto, and Caesar salad. Frizzi identifies this item, listed at $16, as probably the most successful product at the new location. He describes the size of the portafogli by holding his hands a foot apart to demonstrate the generous filling. The menu also includes smaller plates and appetizers, such as raw oysters at $3.50 each, burrata flown in from Italy, stuffed calamari, beef carpaccio, and citrus-cured salmon. These items are designed to complement the main pizza offerings and provide diverse options for diners.

Operating Hours and Customer Accessibility

Risica distinguishes itself through its extended daily operating hours. The restaurant opens at 11 a.m. for lunch and remains open until 9 p.m. on weekdays. On Fridays and Saturdays, the closing time extends to 10 p.m. to accommodate evening crowds. Frizzi is present during the majority of these operating hours, taking only brief breaks to smoke two brown cigars each day. The restaurant observes a closure on Sundays, a day Frizzi reserves for personal reflection and travel. He drives to the Mother Cabrini Shrine in Golden to visit a stone memorial slab he erected for his parents, who are buried in Italy, allowing him to maintain a weekly connection to his family heritage.