A raw cow's milk Comté aged for two years in the Fort des Rousses military fortress in eastern France was named the world's best cheese at the 2026 World Cheese Awards in Córdoba, Spain.

A French Comté aged for two years inside a historic military fortress founded by Napoleon Bonaparte has been crowned the world's best cheese at the 2026 World Cheese Awards.

The winning entry was Fromageries Arnaud's Comté Fort des Rousses 24 Months, made from raw cow's milk in the Jura Massif mountain region of eastern France, near the Swiss border. The competition was held in Córdoba, Spain, on Nov. 12 and judged more than 5,000 cheeses from over 40 countries. The annual showcase aims to highlight local cheesemaking and food and drink culture, according to the Guild of Fine Food, which organizes the awards.

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Napoleon Fortress Cheese Cave

The cheese gets its name from the former Fort des Rousses military fortress. Napoleon Bonaparte viewed the location as a strategic military position, according to the historic fort's website. The fort served as a military base and training camp before being turned into aging cellars in 1998. With 50,000 square meters of vaulted stone cellars, the fortress is one of France's largest cheese caves, housing nearly 140,000 wheels of Comté, the fort's website says.

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The Charles Arnaud cellar at Fort des Rousses is dedicated solely to Comté cheeses. Comté is a cooked and pressed cheese made from unpasteurized cow's milk traditionally produced in the Jura Massif region, according to Comté USA. A young Comté typically smells of butter, dried apricots and caramel, while a long-aged Comté becomes more fruity, spicy and nutty, the organization's website states.

Judges blindly assessed the cheeses' appearance, aroma, texture, flavor and mouthfeel, awarding points based on their evaluations, according to the World Cheese Awards website. The number of points awarded in the initial round determined whether a cheese won a bronze, silver or gold medal. Once all cheeses were scored, the judges chose 108 Super Gold winners among the gold medal recipients, which then advanced to be judged by a 14-member super jury.

Judging Final Cheese Competition

Each judge selected a favorite cheese for the final round, which yielded a three-way tie between the winning Comté, Ossau-Iraty from France and Le Gruyère AOP from Switzerland, with each cheese earning 81 points. Competition organizers broke the tie by subtracting each cheese's highest and lowest scores, which led the Comté to win the title of World Champion.

The 14 finalists hailed from Spain, Portugal, Italy, France and Switzerland, with cheeses including a pecorino variety from Italy and an aged goat's milk cheese from Spain that featured a coating of edible flowers. What I liked about this cheese was the complexity, said finalist judge Rafa Dominguez Gonzalez. Some people argue that time is the fifth ingredient in cheese, said Patrick McGuigan, a cheese author and educator who co-hosted the judging of the finalists.

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Fox News Digital reached out to JuraFlore and the Guild of Fine Food, the organizers of the World Cheese Awards, for comment.