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Cheddar cheese recalled in 12 states over possible Listeria contamination

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Cheddar cheese recalled in 12 states over possible Listeria contamination
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A recall has been issued for Family Farmstead Dairy's cheddar cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

A recall has been issued for Family Farmstead Dairy's cheddar cheese products due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. While healthy individuals may only experience short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

RECENT RECALL | 122,000+ Gatorade cases recalled over undeclared food dyes The products affected include: This follows the company's Oct. 15 recall of certain raw cheddar products due to potential contamination with E. coli. No other Family Farmstead Dairy products have been included in this recall unless they are specifically identified by the company and a recall is issued.

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RECENT RECALL | Toddler snack sold nationwide recalled over choking risk The cheddar products were distributed in Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Vermont, Virginia and West Virginia. If you purchased one of these cheddar products, return it to the place of purchase or contact Family Farmstead Dairy directly for assistance.

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