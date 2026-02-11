George Pickens Runs to Locker Room Seconds After Cowboys OT Loss to Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens rushed off the field immediately after Arizona kicked a game-winning field goal in overtime, adding to questions about his future with the team following a 33-30 loss.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens could not get off the field fast enough after his team blew a 14-point fourth-quarter lead and lost to the Arizona Cardinals 33-30 in overtime on Sunday at AT&T Stadium.

Video shared on social media shows Pickens running through the tunnel and into the Cowboys locker room just seconds after Arizona kicker Chad Ryland's 42-yard game-winning field goal went through the uprights. Dallas players pass through a walkway filled with fans inside a luxury area at AT&T Stadium to reach the locker room, and Pickens made his way through it almost immediately after the kick split the posts.

Also read NFL Week Eight Injury Report and Roster Updates

Even accounting for the slight delay between action on the field and what appears on stadium screens, Pickens got off the field in a hurry. He clearly had no interest in postgame handshakes. The Cowboys held a 24-10 lead on the second play of the fourth quarter before being outscored 20-6 over the final 14 minutes and change. Ryland's kick came with just under three minutes remaining in overtime.

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Pickens production drops in Cowboys loss

The stunning comeback handed Dallas its fifth loss of the season. Pickens finished the game with two catches for 48 yards on four targets, his second-fewest targets of the season. For comparison, CeeDee Lamb was targeted 11 times by quarterback Dak Prescott. Pickens played 42 snaps, fewer than Lamb (56) and Ryan Flournoy (50).

The Cowboys wideout is not having a terrible season, but he is not matching his previous production, which is not surprising with Lamb healthy. The loss dropped Dallas to 3-5 on the year, with three of the five losses coming at home. The sky may seem to be falling in Dallas, a feeling Cowboys fans know well, but the NFC East keeps hope alive. The New York Giants remain in the picture, and Dallas would much rather be 4-4.

Cowboys should trade Pickens at deadline

The Cowboys face the 2-6 Indianapolis Colts in Week 9 in what is an absolute must-win game to keep pace in a mediocre division. The Pickens situation adds another layer. There is no future for Pickens in Dallas, and it is time to seriously consider trading him at the deadline when teams are most desperate to add talent. Having two great receivers means nothing if a team cannot play competent defense, something the Cowboys have been incapable of all season.

Keeping Pickens would hinder the ability to improve the rest of the roster, especially the defense. The same rule applies to franchise-tagging Pickens in 2027. There is also a good chance he would not fall in line with that again like he did this year, which could lead to a holdout. The relationship between Pickens and the Cowboys appears to be deteriorating in real time.

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Pickens return helps Cowboys draft picks

It started with head coach Brian Schottenheimer and his lackluster run blocking, and the rapid exit from the Week 8 game was another example of a bad direction. Dallas has just 10 picks in the next two drafts, including only four in 2027. Pickens can get the Cowboys at least one pick back, and maybe two if there is enough competition to acquire his services.

That is more worthwhile than holding on to him in what is looking like another lost season for the Cowboys. The Colts game now carries even more weight for a team still alive in its division.