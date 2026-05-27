Check Your Health- Take Time Before Play Time! Check for Harmful Algal Bloom Advisories

Take time, before play time!Be sure to check current water quality conditions for harmful algal bloom advisories before visiting a lake or other waterbody.Wit

by Utah Department of Health and Human Services Be sure to check current water quality conditions for harmful algal bloom advisories before visiting a lake or other waterbody.

With summer comes warmer temperatures and warmer waters. Algal blooms are more likely to grow in warm water. Some algal blooms produce toxins that can harm people and animals and make them sick when they come in contact with them. We call these “Harmful Algal Blooms” or HABs.

Harmful algal blooms can look like foam, scum, mats, or paint on the source of the water. You or your animals can get sick from harmful algal blooms if you go in or near water contaminated by harmful algal blooms, accidentally swallowing contaminated water while swimming or playing in the water, or eating contaminated fish.

That’s why it’s important to “take time, before play time” and protect your health by checking for any active swimming advisories at When in doubt, stay out! If the water smells bad, looks discolored, has scum, mats of algae, or paint-like streaks on the surface, it’s best to stay out! Rinse off after swimming or playing in the water and always wash your hands before eating or drinking.

AMBER Alert canceled after non-custodial father, two children found in Mexico An AMBER Alert out of Utah County has been canceled after a non-custodial father accused of taking his two children has been found and taken into custody in MexA man was accused of aggravated murder after a body was found wrapped in garbage bags in Salt Lake City. A man's body was found Monday morning near 300 East andThe flag itself measures at 300 feet by 150 feet - the size of an American football field - and weighs approximately 2,000 pounds.

Utah Jazz fans remember Greg Ostertag protecting the paint during one of the most memorable eras in franchise history. Nearly 20 years after stepping away from tLisa Romero has lived feet away from the Little Cottonwood Creek her entire life and has never seen it so dry this time of year. "We don't have much in there,” s





KUTV2News / 🏆 281. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump's health check, Israel‑Lebanon tensions, Iran spy execution and market fallout dominate global headlinesDonald Trump undergoes a routine medical exam amid rising health concerns, Israel orders Lebanese evacuations ahead of Hezbollah strikes, Iran executes a man convicted of Mossad espionage, Qatar denies offering $12 billion to Iran for a US deal, and oil markets react sharply to fresh US attacks on Iranian targets.

Read more »

How to check if you're registered to vote in the 2026 New Jersey primary electionWith NJ's primary election on the horizon, prospective voters should ensure that they're registered to vote. Here's how to check your status.

Read more »

Check Out the Quicker, Better-Handling 2027 Lotus Emira 420 SportThe new Emira 420 Sport adds power, cuts weight, and turns up the grip.

Read more »

Check compliance history of chemical facilities in your area with EPA's interactive mapAs concerns rise about whether facilities handling potentially dangerous chemicals are operating near residential neighborhoods, online federal tools can help you learn what's in your area.

Read more »