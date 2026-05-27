Check out these cutie pies! Bat-eared fox kits make their debut in San Diego

Their adorably large ears actually have a purpose.

The three pups of a bat-eared fox couple have begun to emerge from their den at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park. Tiny button nose with round eyes?

Check, check! Three bat-eared fox kits have already become delightful additions to the San Diego Zoo Safari Park after they were born to mother Winter and father Teddy a few weeks ago. The three babies are now coming out from their underground dens to be seen by Safari Park guests, according to the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance. The three bat-eared fox kits are now ready to roam around and learn how to forage.

Credit: San Diego Zoo Safari Park. After spending their first weeks hidden in their dens, the pups are now expected to spend much of their time outside, learning important survival skills from their parents. Get Los Angeles's latest local news on crime, entertainment, weather, schools, cost of living and more. Here's your go-to source for today's LA news.

The parents, Winter and Teddy, will likely stay together as cooperative parents until their babies grow up. Teddy, like other males, will keep watch for his family while Winter goes to forage for food, such as insects and termites. Bat-eared foxes are a small fox species native to eastern and southern Africa. Their adorably large ears actually have a purpose: They are supposed to help them hear and locate insects underground.





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