Get a peek inside the lavish world of the top 1% and their nannies in Hulu and Freeform's new show, 'Million Dollar Nannies.'

"The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" executive producer offers a new series following the richest VIP families and their nannies. "The island of Ibiza is the ultimate playground for the world's 1%.

But when they come here to play, the most important person is their nanny.

" Hulu and Freeform reveal the trailer for their latest unscripted series, "Million Dollar Nannies. " From the executive producer of Hulu's hit series, "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," comes a group of young nannies launching a new agency, built by nannies, for nannies. In the trailer above, someone interviewing a potential nanny makes it clear she needs text message updates every 20 minutes.

Will the tough competition, personal drama and scandals get in the way of life-changing opportunities to help VIP families? Cast members include Leah Barrs, Jack McCann, Mitchell Bienvenue, Taylor Hayward, Olivia McMahon, Hannah Joy Davis, Tamaya Denae and Sydney Siegel. Don't miss the twoepisode premiere June 17 on Freeform.

The complete season will stream June 18 on Hulu and Hulu on Disney+.4 dead, including 6-day-old girl and 2-year-old boy, in North Hills murder-suicide: AuthoritiesAmber Alert for missing girl tied to death of child's mother; father ID'd as person of interest





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Check out the world of the top 1% and their nannies in Hulu and Freeform's 'Million Dollar Nannies'Get a peek inside the lavish world of the top 1% and their nannies in Hulu and Freeform's new show, 'Million Dollar Nannies.'

Read more »