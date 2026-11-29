We tell you the difference between aftershocks, foreshocks, quake swarms and more!

We've all heard of aftershocks — the quakes following a bigger one. For a magnitude 5.0 like Saturday's, Jones said that's about a kilometer, and any quake within roughly two kilometers counts as an aftershock.

"So once one earthquake happens, another earthquake becomes more likely, and we're seeing these all in the same location," she said. "About 5% of the time, the aftershock gets bigger than the first one, and we change the name and call the first one a foreshock," Jones said. Despite the numerous aftershocks we've been experiencing — nearly 100 were recorded by the U.S. Geological Survey as of Saturday night — Jones said they should not be considered a swarm.

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That's because swarms are made up of similarly sized quakes and typically stay in specific geographic areas.